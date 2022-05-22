The Estoril Circuit welcomed the Superbike riders with the rain, which fell this night and during the morning, but which stopped hitting the track for the Superpole Race. With the asphalt still wet at times, all the riders took the risk of mounting a slick tire. Under very treacherous conditions, Jonathan Rea conquered the sprint race, taking advantage of a sensational mistake by Toprak Razgatlioglu in the final.

Just like in Race 1, the Kawasaki rider and the reigning champion move away and make the difference on their pursuers, engaging in a duel with doors. With an overtaking that seemed decisive, Razgatlioglu goes in front and begins to put the margin between himself and Rea. But the Turkish makes a mistake right on the last lap, saving an incredible crash but giving the Northern Irishman the lead, with Rea taking his first win of the weekend. The reigning world champion, while trying to return to the front, folds and closes in second position.

In the Superpole Race the world leader has to be satisfied with the third position: Alvaro Bautista in fact cannot keep the pace of the two in front but prefers not to take risks in complicated conditions and takes the last step of the podium. The Ducati rider pays almost five seconds behind the winner at the finish, but remains firmly in command of the standings. Threatened by Iker Lecuona, the Spaniard managed to defend himself by relegating the Honda rider to fourth position. The rookie he is the only HRC rider at the finish line, a crash forced Xavi Vierge to retire.

The other brawl of the Superpole Race is in the middle of the group, where Andrea Locatelli is leading the trio formed by him, Alex Lowes and Scott Redding. The Yamaha rider from Bergamo wins and passes the finish line in fifth position, four tenths ahead of the British rider from Kawasaki. Lowes, in the very end, manages to get rid of the very combative BMW compatriot. Redding, after a flicker at the start, passes under the checkered flag in sixth position, but for BMW it is a Sunday morning to forget: both Loris Baz and Eugene Laverty have slipped, with the latter taken to the medical center for a check-up.

The top 10 is closed by the Ducati trio, led by Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who appeared in difficulty and eighth at the checkered flag. The rider from Romagna precedes an excellent Xavi Fores, riding the Ducati of the Go Eleven team and ninth ahead of Axel Bassani, tenth on the Panigale V4 R of the Motocorsa team. The Italian relegates Kohta Nozane, with the only surviving GRT, to 11th position. The Superpole Race also ended early for Marvin Fritz and Lucas Mahias, who crashed in the early stages, fortunately without consequences.