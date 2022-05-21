He had remained in the shadows during the free practice sessions, but in the decisive moment Jonathan Rea is always ready to attack. In Estoril it was no different and in the final round the six-time world champion scored a lap in 1’35 ”346 which allowed him to conquer the Superpole, his 36th career. For only 91 thousandths, the Kawasaki rider mocked Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was also in the lead in FP3 but second at the end of qualifying.

The Yamaha rider has to follow Rea but will start from the front row anyway: this sees the usual trio come together again, with Rea and Razgatlioglu in first and second position respectively, but Alvaro Bautista immediately behind. The world leader will start the races as a chaser, at the end of the Superpole the Ducati rider pays a good six tenths from the top, but in terms of pace he has shown himself to be very competitive. In Race 1, therefore, the usual top three will start again, leading the world championship and also the front row of the grid.

Opening the second row is the surprise of the day: Scott Redding. Orphaned by Michael van der Mark this weekend due to a fall in FP1 in which he remedied the fractured head of the femur, BMW finds a reason to smile and does so thanks to the British, who is 633 thousandths of a second behind Rea. The Monaco manufacturer closed the Superpole in a positive way, with Eugene Laverty in ninth position and best of the independent drivers, while Loris Baz did not go beyond the 12th time trial.

It will be the tricolor duo formed by Andrea Locatelli and Michael Ruben Rinaldi to close the second row of the Estoril round. The Bergamo rider takes the second Yamaha to the top 5, with the Ducati rider from Romagna immediately behind him. The two, however, pay a more consistent delay from the poleman Rea, a good eight tenths. Iker Lecuona confirms himself in excellent form, leading the Honda to seventh position ahead of Alex Lowes, who is more in difficulty and only eighth, more than a second behind his teammate. Closes the top 10 Lucas Mahias.

Axel Bassani will start from the 14th box, behind Kohta Nozane. The Japanese is the only driver on the track for the GRT team: Garrett Gerloff was the protagonist of a highside during the third free practice session. Taken to the medical center, he was found to have a deep wound in his knee and as a precaution he was stopped for both Superpole and Race 1. he will be re-examined in the afternoon to see if he can continue the weekend. Philipp Oettl was also absent, forced to close the weekend early due to a fall in FP2 in which he broke his right collarbone. In place of him runs Xavi Fores, 17th in Superpole.