One month after the second round of the season, Superbike is back on track for the first two free practice sessions of the third round of the year. The stage of this new race weekend is the Estoril track, which on this Friday saw the Yamahas be reborn. On the Portuguese track, the R1 sets the pace in both the first and second rounds, with Garrett Gerloff mastering FP1 and Toprak Razgatlioglu dominating FP2.

The approach of the reigning world champion has changed and for this reason he was one of the most anticipated riders on the Lusitanian track. It seems that the change has already taken effect, with the second time in the morning and the best time in the afternoon. Razgatlioglu is reinvigorated and determined to find the first success of the season the one who presents himself at Estoril, putting all his opponents behind even in the combined.

Razgatlioglu leads the combined standings, but the world leader is not far away: Alvaro Bautista in fact pays only 173 thousandths from the Yamaha rider and closes in second position on Friday. The Ducati rider, third in the morning and second in the afternoon, showed an excellent pace in terms of the race and is undermining the Turkish rider. Behind them is an excellent Garrett Gerloff, author of a record time in FP1. The American, after a start to the season that was below expectations, won the morning session, breaking the track record in 1’36 ”572.

The GRT rider, fourth in the afternoon and third in the combined, together with Razgatlioglu show that Yamaha seems to be adapting well to the Estoril track. But beware of Jonathan Rea, who appeared more in the shadows on this Portuguese Friday. The Kawasaki rider did not go beyond the sixth time in the first session, accusing Gerloff of more than a second, then improving in the afternoon with a third time that places him in fourth position in the combined. However, he is credited with a good pace and this bodes well for the race.

Besides Gerloff who has entered the leading trio, there is also Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who starts the Estoril round on the right foot and closes on Friday with the fifth time in the combined. The Ducati rider from Romagna precedes his compatriot from Yamaha: Andrea Locatelli is in fact sixth with the other official Yamaha, nine tenths behind his teammate and leader of the day. The surprise of the day is characterized by Xavi Vierge, who moves into the top 10 and is the first of the Honda riders, in seventh position. His teammate Iker Lecuona is more late, ninth in the combined.

Between the two Honda standard bearers is Loris Baz, the first of the BMW standard bearers. The Frenchman grabs the top 10 with the eighth time and manages to bring the bike of the Monaco company to the top ten after a difficult day: at the beginning of FP1, in fact, Michael van der Mark crashed at Turn 10, remedying the fracture of the head of the right femur, an injury that forced him to stop. The other BMW riders are out of the top ten, Scott Redding is 12th and Eugene Laverty is 14th.

The second Kawasaki in the combined is that of Lucas Mahias, an excellent tenth with the ZX-10RR of the Puccetti team. The Frenchman moves into the top 10 ousting the most accredited Alex Lowes, only 11th with the official Ninja. Philipp Oettl, 15th and protagonist of a fall in the final stages of FP2, also lingered. Axel Bassani remains behind, 13th. Luca Bernardi is the last of the Italian drivers, in 20th position, while Roberto Tamburini is absent, forced to stop due to injury and replaced by Marvin Fritz.