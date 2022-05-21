Superbike was upturned before the start due to the uncertainty of the weather, but a dry Race 1 was staged at Estoril, which allowed the contenders for the victory to engage in spectacular duels. After the unknown weather, the first three of the classification left everyone with bated breath until the checkered flag, where Alvaro Bautista had the best. The Ducati rider wins the first heat in the final thus increasing the advantage in the general classification, while Toprak Razgatlioglu has to settle for second position, with Jonathan Rea closing the podium.

Starting badly from the front row, the Spaniard lost ground in the early stages of the race, where Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu made the difference. The fight for success seemed in fact a two-way issue, the leading couple alternated positions in a spectacular duel that also saw them touching often. The reigning world champion and the Kawasaki rider inflicted a heavy gap on Bautista, third and very far behind. However, the duel between the two allowed the Aruba standard bearer to reconnect.

In fact, Bautista built an incredible comeback, signing a series of fast laps which, together with the duel of the two who preceded him, allowed him to get closer to the top. Always very strong in the second phase of the race, the Ducati rider took advantage of his strength to be able to mend the gap from Toprak and Rea, with whom he managed to engage in battle. However, it was the six-time world champion who changed the face of the race: an error in an attempt to overtake the Turk forced him to go too wide, opening a passage for Bautista, who slipped in to go and take the first position.

Nothing to do for Rea, who was no longer able to hook the leading duo, and by now the victory was a matter between Bautista and Razgatlioglu, with the latter who tried everything to defend himself, but had to give in to a race of strategy built by Bautista, who now increases his lead to 50 over Toprak, second to only 126 thousandths. Four seconds behind the finish line is Jonathan Rea.

The race “of the others” was another story: at the foot of the podium we find Andrea Locatelli, who once again proves to be competitive immediately after the leading trio. The Yamaha rider managed to keep the Honda duo behind, with Xavi Vierge fifth ahead of Iker Lecuona in sixth. Very solid race of the HRC duo, which precedes Alex Lowes, only seventh at 21 seconds behind the winner.

As the laps went by, Scott Redding lost ground, who started from fourth place but only eighth at the finish line at the end of a very difficult race. Even Michael Ruben Rinaldi is not smiling, as he fights and closes Race 1 in ninth position, ahead of Loris Baz, last rider in the top 10. Xavi Fores has an excellent race, who is 11th on his return to the saddle with the team’s Ducati. Go Eleven and precedes Axel Bassani, 12th.