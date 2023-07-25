Ducati is on track in both MotoGP and Superbike to successfully defend the titles it won in 2022. The situation is less pleasant for the Japanese, who have lost touch with their European competition in recent years. The sporting relegation of Honda, Yamaha and Kawasaki also worries Ducati managers.

We spoke exclusively with Marco Zambenedetti, the technical director of Ducati who currently dominates the Superbike world championship with Alvaro Bautista. Of the 21 races held, Ducati won 17, making the Panigale V4R the point of reference in the production-derived championship.

The Kawasaki and Yamaha superbikes, on the other hand, have aged. In terms of concept, the Honda Fireblade is the most modern of the Japanese, but since the return of HRC to the factory three and a half years ago, the project has hardly developed.

Demand for Japanese superbikes has dropped sharply

Superbike sales have declined. There is no market for a Japanese bike in the price region of the Ducati Panigale V4R (44,000 euros), say the heads of Honda, Kawasaki and Yamaha. For this, they feel disadvantaged (which the team manager of HRC- Leon Camier criticizes).

Marco Zambenedetti sees it differently: “Ducati and some other European manufacturers have strengthened their brands over the years, constantly investing to offer customers better products and experiences. This gives European manufacturers the possibility to sell a large number of motorcycles.”

“Honestly, I don’t understand why Japanese manufacturers have stopped investing constantly in this type of bike,” he muses as he sees the potential. “I’m still convinced that if good, beautiful bikes are offered, there’s a market.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lack of investment has an impact too in the SBK world championship

“However, if a decision was made ten years ago not to invest properly in the development of these bikes anymore, then it will be difficult to maintain customer interest. Then, once you have lost customer interest, then it makes even less sense to invest,” Zambenedetti describes in a conversation with Motorsport.com.

“It’s a downward spiral. It’s not good and it’s reflected in this championship. You can see if a manufacturer invests or not,” explains the Ducati engineer. “Of course, everyone involved has an interest that everyone stays on board. But on the other hand, you have to respect the work of the manufacturers who are constantly investing in their racing and production motorcycles and developing them.”

“These manufacturers then have bikes in the championship that are faster, easier to ride and look better. This must be respected. Naturally, the situation worries us. Yet we cannot make the decisions for the Japanese,” explains Zambenedetti.

How much should Japanese manufacturers be helped?

With the help of rule changes, teams using bikes from Japanese manufacturers need to be helped. In addition, there is the flexible speed limit, which should prevent dominance by one manufacturer. But you can’t get around the balance of performance too much, warns Zambenedetti.

“The bottom line is sport. And in sport it is important that in the end the fastest and strongest is at the top. We must reward the one who worked best in the factory and on the track. The best rider, the best engineers and the best bike must prevail in the end,” underlines the Italian.

“We must remain fair, but on the other hand we must also remain sporty and respect the rules of the sport. We must try to keep everyone on board, but the best must win in the end,” the Ducati technical director calls the compromise that must be found.

Marco Zambenedetti, Track Engineer and Data Analyst

Ducati can imagine that BMW will soon pass the Japanese

Next season, Yamaha will lose its star rider, who will go to BMW. Toprak Razgatlioglu decided in May to leave the Yamaha factory team after four years together and face a new challenge.

If you look at the development of the Japanese manufacturers, BMW could become the second force in the field as early as next year. Behind the scenes, diligent work is being done to improve the M1000RR. BMW restructures the racing department and installs a test team.

Ducati also expects BMW to be the biggest long-term challenger. “Absolutely!” observes Zambenedetti, who at the same time wants all currently active producers to be successful. “I hope all manufacturers are in the top 5, including the Japanese.”

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Loris Baz, Bonovo Action BMW Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati also recognizes positive signs among the Japanese

While technical development at Kawasaki, Yamaha and Honda is currently stagnant, Zambenedetti also recognizes positive signs. “I like Yamaha’s program of paving the way for young riders”, he praises the work of young people. “We at Ducati are looking to create a similar program with our Supersport team.”

Since the change in the rules of the Supersport world championship at the start of the 2022 season, Ducati has also participated in the championship and created its own team together with Aruba. Nicolò Bulega rides a Panigale V2 and is aiming for promotion to Superbike.