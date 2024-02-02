The start of the season is getting ever closer and the Superbike World Championship is preparing to arrive in Australia to kick off 2024 which has already given us a first taste of the values ​​on the field in the winter tests. Not just the riders, the teams are also preparing to take to the track and at Phillip Island we will already see the news on engine revs, between gains and stability.

Ducati thus recovers the 500 laps lost and will start the season with 16,100 laps and no longer with 15,600. Kawasaki also gains the same number of rpm as Ducati and presents itself in Australia with 15,100 rpm. The “green” will have 100 less than Yamaha, which will instead start the championship with 15,200 laps.

No changes however for Honda and BMW, who will start the season with the same number of laps as they ended 2023. The Tokyo team will race at Phillip Island with 15,600 laps, while the German brand will have 15,500.

So all the teams will race in Australia, where they will go in mid-February to compete in the opening round of the season. Before the race weekend, however, it will be time to carry out the final tests, which will prepare teams and drivers to face the first weekend of 2024. This session will be only the last of a series of winter tests carried out during the month of January between Jerez and Portimao, where we saw Ducati dominate with Nicolò Bulega.

Engine rpm of the manufacturers at the beginning of 2024

Kawasaki: 15,100

Ducati: 16,100

Yamaha: 15,200

BMW: 15,500

Honda: 15,600