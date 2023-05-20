Defending champion Alvaro Bautista had an almost perfect start to the season on his Ducati Panigale V4R. Eleven wins out of twelve races is an impressive number after the first third of the championship and just in the last round held in Barcelona, ​​the Spaniard took three victories in front of his fans. Even before the weekend, it was clear to his challengers that second place was the best bet.

Six-times world champion Jonathan Rea shook his head when asked ahead of the weekend whether he could fight for victories. Even Toprak Razgatlioglu was aware that he had no chance against Alvaro Bautista on the Ducati. “It’s difficult when you know in advance that you can’t win,” commented Kawasaki team manager Guim Roda in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com. ‘Last year”.

“We have to make sure there is good competition,” Guim Roda clarifies regarding the sustainability of the series. “We have to fight at the top and try to win. I don’t think there’s a risk at the moment of a manufacturer dropping out. But we’re talking about how to create a good balance to have a chance to win at the weekends. Kawasaki is racing to increase the value of the brand. It wants to be competitive with its products and put on a great show. Kawasaki invests a lot in this championship. Naturally, the sponsors also invest a lot in this project,” observes the Kawasaki team manager.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha and Kawasaki are questioning their participation in the SBK world championship?

Currently, five manufacturers are represented in World Superbike with official teams. But things could change if a single manufacturer continues to dominate. Even during Kawasaki’s dominance from 2015 to 2020, when Jonathan Rea secured six titles in a row, other manufacturers were able to win races. Currently, Bautista is so dominant that opponents rely on the Spaniard’s mistakes to win races.

We asked Yamaha team manager Paul Denning what he thinks of the situation. Is there a risk of losing one or more builders? “In the short term, I don’t think there is this danger”, thinks the Briton- “But there are intense discussions within the manufacturers’ association MSMA and together with the FIM to ensure the growth of the championship. But we could get to a point where Kawasaki and Yamaha will question their participation because they can no longer be competitive,” warns Denning in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

New price cap: Ducati “used political power”

In winter, Ducati presented a new homologated model. This is the first update since the V4 superbike’s debut in the 2019 season, and for the 2023 Ducati to compete, the price ceiling for a new bike has been raised from €40,000 to €45,000. “Ducati has made a proposal to raise the maximum selling price without the agreement of the other manufacturers. They have used their political power to push the proposal through with the FIM and Dorna,” observes Paul Denning, adding: “This puts them even further away than they were before”.

“It’s not about whether Ducati was smarter than the other manufacturers. Ducati can’t be compared to the other manufacturers. It’s a sort of elite manufacturer. They build a bike for 50,000 euros and we have one for 20,000 euros Logically, it’s amazing how small the difference is,” observes the Yamaha manager.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Are Alvaro Bautista’s achievements not appreciated enough?

“The bike has improved more than we expected,” observes Paul Denning looking at Ducati’s progress. “Alvaro was already riding at a very high level last year. You can see very well that the bike has a better power delivery and accelerates even better. I almost feel sorry for him because he doesn’t get the respect he deserves, because he seems to have a he has completely different tools to his rivals,” comments Paul Denning, who previously worked with Bautista on the Suzuki MotoGP project.

Is the balance wrong in World Superbike?

With eleven victories out of twelve races, Bautista has indicated that the Ducati Panigale V4R is the best bike in the championship. Yamaha’s Paul Denning confirms this impression: “In the second race at Phillip Island, four Ducatis made it into the top 5. With all due respect, there were riders who don’t normally race in this region, such as Philipp Oettl. The bike certainly did a step forward”.

“There is too big a difference in this championship based on production bikes, where there has always been a balance between the different bike concepts, between a 20,000 euro bike, like the Yamaha R1, and a bike that costs almost 50,000 euros, like the Ducati. The rules are very limited as regards engine tuning. There is little room for modifications,” says the Yamaha manager, illustrating the problem.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can they solve the problem those responsible for the Superbike World Championship?

The question is how to make the Superbike World Championship more balanced again. Should we limit Ducati or leave more freedom to the other manufacturers? “Probably both,” suggests Paul Denning. The Yamaha boss is not particularly enthusiastic about the regulation of the maximum revs. “Reducing revs penalizes all Ducati riders, which isn’t entirely fair,” he observes.

During the Barcelona round, a balance adjustment had already been announced. Ducati had to reduce maximum revs by 250 rpm. But this had no effect on the sporting action. Bautista took three important victories even with the limitation. “There was originally talk of a combined weight limit,” Paul Denning hints at another possibility. “This wouldn’t have hindered riders like Danilo Petrucci, who is also riding a Ducati this year. But we don’t talk about it anymore.”

Because it is impossible for the Japanese to copy the Ducati

Instead of hindering Ducati or Bautista, the Japanese manufacturers could simply copy what Ducati is doing: build a production superbike radically developed for racing, which gives more leeway to the World Championship teams.

“The fan will say that Yamaha should just build a special motorcycle for homologation. But the business model of Honda, Yamaha or Kawasaki is different,” observes Paul Denning, who adds: “These manufacturers have completely different requirements in terms of number of motorcycles to be sold before funds are allocated for research and development. That’s why this seemingly simple solution is not so easy to implement.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha rider Remy Gardner has been able to experience the strength of the Ducati riders firsthand in the last four WSBK events. The former MotoGP rider has so far presented no threat to world champion Alvaro Bautista. “Ducati have built an impressive bike. You have to commend them for that,” Gardner told ‘Motorsport.com’. “They have significantly more power than the rest of the field. But that’s the way things are in racing.”

“They put a lot of money into development and in the end they built a fantastic bike. Now it’s up to us to make improvements,” notes the Australian, who will contest his debut season in the Superbike World Championship in 2023.