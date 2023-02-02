Ducati has one certainty: even in 2023 it will have the potential to be able to fight for the World Superbike championship titles. During the 2 days of testing carried out in Portimao, the Borgo Panigale team brought home various pieces of information, useful for better understanding the 2023 version of the Panigale V4 R.

Alvaro Bautista, reigning world champion of the series, not only set the best time on the final day of practice with a time of 1’39″035, but also put his name at the top of the list of riders in able to set the track record.

The time trial achieved by the Iberian, in fact, is the fastest ever done in the category. But, starting from this time, it is useful to underline how Michael Ruben Rinaldi was able to stop just 109 thousandths of a second behind his teammate.

Thus, a very interesting flying lap test remains in sight, but at Ducati the happiness lies more in the feedback on the race pace. On the flying lap Jonathan Rea proved to be – as usual – very fast, finishing 0.0000s behind Bautista. On the other hand, the Ducati rider dominated the race pace.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Circuito de Jerez

Ducati concentrated in particular on the set up of the Panigale V4, improving rear grip and adherence during the maximum lean angle and out of corners. The only hitch of the day was Alvaro’s crash in Turn 7, where he probably found and overstepped the limit. Nothing too serious, from which the pilot came out unscathed.

“We did a good job both in Jerez and in Portimao. The time we recorded today is not very important. What gives us great confidence is the feeling with the bike which is really positive. We have done a great job with the team, trying to pay attention to even the smallest details. I can’t wait to be in Australia,” Bautista said at the end of the day.

These, however, are the words of Michael Ruben Rinaldi: “We started these tests very well, closing the first day with the best time. I expected everyone to be faster today but we too made important steps forward. I am very satisfied above all because with my team we were able to follow the program we had agreed on, laying a solid foundation that will undoubtedly help us in the future”.

The next World Superbike tests will be held on 20 and 21 February on the Phillip Island track. Three days later, still on the same track, the season will begin with the first round which will define the first leader of the 2023 World Championship.