Just one week after the Donignton round, Superbike restarts its engines and does so on the Most track, where the sixth appointment of the season will take place. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati riders are in the chase, after the domination of Toprak Razgatlioglu who has scored two consecutive hat-tricks.

Nicolò Bulega is the Turk’s closest pursuer, and arrives in Most in second place in the general classification. rookie41 points behind the championship leader, is determined to close the gap on a new track for him aboard the Panigale V4R. The Ducati rider won last year in the Supersport class and will now have to rediscover Most, but with positive results in the past that can help him take to the track with confidence.

Bulega was also the only rider able to get close to Razgatlioglu in a Donington round where the Turk dominated, shattering records and becoming uncatchable. “It will be a new challenge for us since we have never ridden here with the Panigale V4R,” Bulega explained. “For this reason I can’t wait to get on track. Arriving in Most with second place in the standings is something I wouldn’t have expected at the start of the season but this shows the quality of the work we are doing with the team.”

Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.It Racing – Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While Bulega is largely satisfied with the work done so far, so much so that he is further ahead than he thought, Alvaro Bautista has taken a step back: the reigning world champion arrives in Most third in the championship, after losing second place to his teammate in the Donington round.

Not his best weekend, that of Great Britain, where he lost ground in the championship on a track that has never been particularly friendly to Ducati. In a difficult technical situation due to the poor feeling with the bike, Bautista will try to turn the situation around in Most, also mindful of the 50th victory in Superbike achieved just last year in Race 2.

“The memory of the milestone achieved last year on this circuit is still alive. It is clear, however, that at this moment our condition is very different. The feeling with the bike is not the same as last year and for this reason it will be important to start well from FP1 to lay solid foundations for the races of the weekend,” says Bautista.