After more than a month’s break, the Superbike world championship is back in action for the first of the European rounds on the calendar. The Assen round opens the season on the old continent and Ducati restarts from the Dutch track to consolidate its leadership in the standings. In fact, Alvaro Bautista presents himself as the undisputed leader, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi is fifth in the general classification, 65 lengths behind his teammate.

The domination of the reigning champion up to now has been almost unchallenged: the Spaniard has in fact won 5 of the 6 races held, reaching 112 points with an almost full tally. The rider from Romagna, on the other hand, ran into some mistakes which led him to arrive in the Netherlands with 47 points, but he has shown that he is very fast and aims to seek continuity in the results.

The Assen appointment comes after the first two rounds on very different tracks (Phillip Island and Mandalika). Tackling the weekend in cold temperatures and on a demanding track won’t be easy. Trying to consolidate the lead will certainly be the main objective, however we will have to keep our eyes focused on the adversaries, who won’t stand by and will aim to slow down Ducati’s race.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista is ready to face the challenge of Assen, strong on the results in the previous races and on the tests carried out during the break: “It was a long break but we did a test in Barcelona which helped us to keep the feeling with the bike. We arrive in Assen with a great desire to race and to find the good sensations of the first two rounds and the test. Assen is always a very particular track, with many changes of direction that make it tough also from a physical point of view. We also have to stay very focused to interpret the weather conditions which could be mixed. We are very motivated and I hope it will be a good weekend for me and for the team”.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi is enthusiastic about resuming the season and doing it in Europe, where the Superbike world championship will play no less than 9 rounds: “The first race in Europe always has a special flavour. Assen is a circuit that I really like, even if obviously the rain could change the cards on the table. The tests in Barcelona gave us positive indications by providing us with greater awareness. If we had to race in dry conditions, the goal will be to conquer the podium, but even in wet conditions I think we can get good results”.