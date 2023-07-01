The home air is good for Jonathan Rea, who pulls out his claws in his homeland and grabs his first Superpole of the season. The multiple Superbike world champion signs the pole position and seals the new record of the Donington Park track, with a 1’26”041. On the track that was slowly drying out, the Northern Irishman puts the Kawasaki back in front of everyone and mocks Alvaro Bautista, second.

The reigning champion is only 68 thousandths away from the pole time, but fails to win the pole start at Donington, “settling” for second place. The Ducati rider also crashed in the final stages of qualifying while hunting for Superpole. Bautista, who had a good lead over Rea when he crashed, was carrying Danilo Petrucci with him, who however closed the Superpole session with a great leap.

The Barni rider conquers the front row for the first time in Superbike and will start from the third box of the starting grid. Only 164 thousandths separate Petrucci from pole position, making him the best of the independent drivers. The rider from Terni mocks Toprak Razgatlioglu, who runs into traffic on the track where he always manages to give his best and doesn’t go beyond the second row.

Fourth position for the Turkish rider, who is the first of the Yamaha riders with almost four tenths of a second from Rea. Reinvigorated by the renewal, Alex Lowes puts in several fast laps, but is then fifth at the checkered flag which marks the end of the session. The Briton pays a gap of 381 thousandths from his teammate and poleman. Dominique Aegerter gave an excellent leap in the finale, closing the second row in sixth position.

In a qualifying session with very close times, Andrea Locatelli is seventh with a crash. The Yamaha rider from Bergamo manages to get back on the track and closes Superpole ahead of an excellent Tom Sykes, author of good times that made him dream of the front row. The Briton is the best of the BMW riders with the factory bike, while Garrett Gerloff closes the top 10 with the Bonovo team M1000 RR.

Very disappointed is Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will start from ninth on the grid after slipping at the last corner while chasing the time. Philipp Oettl is also struggling, and after an excellent Friday he finds himself in 11th position with the Ducati of the GoEleven team. The German precedes Scott Redding, 12th with the other official BMW.

Difficulty Honda, with Iker Lecuona first of his representatives and only 13th, while Xavi Vierge is 17th. A very complicated qualifying session also for Axel Bassani, who crashed in the final stages and rejoined the track breaking the regulations. The Race Direction removed all the times set by him after the crash and he will thus start from the 14th box. The other Italian, Lorenzo Baldassarri, is only 22nd.