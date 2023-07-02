After 11 consecutive victories, Alvaro Bautista could set a new record, but he didn’t count on Toprak Razgatlioglu. In fact, the Yamaha rider interrupted the Spaniard’s streak of success by signing his second victory of the season in the Superpole Race at Donington Park.

Second for almost all of the ten laps of the race, Razgatlioglu launched his attack right at the end on Jonathan Rea, who believed in it until the end but still has no victories this season. Ready, go, it is the Northern Irishman who takes the lead of the race, keeping his two main rivals behind him. However, in the last lap it was the Turkish rider who took the reins of the Superpole Race, going on to win with a three-tenth advantage over Alvaro Bautista.

The reigning world champion, third throughout the race, took advantage of Rea’s collapse in the final stages and took second position. This is the first race for Bautista that he finishes not in first position (in the Mandalika Superpole Race he hadn’t won, but had crashed). Nothing to do for the Kawasaki rider, who after resisting and dictating the pace, finds himself closing the podium with a third place just over half a second behind the winner.

The first three make the difference once again over the rest of the group: if Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Rea are separated by half a second, Andrea Locatelli is “the first of the others” and crosses the finish line with a delay of more than four seconds from the winner . The Yamaha rider precedes Danilo Petrucci, fifth and best of the independent riders riding the Ducati of the Barni team.

Behind the rider from Terni we find the other Kawasaki of Alex Lowes, who ends the Superpole Race in sixth position and stays ahead of Garrett Gerloff. The American is the best BMW representative with the Bonovo team M1000RR, while Scott Redding is ninth. Between the two is Axel Bassani, eighth in a comeback with the Panigale V4R of the Motocorosa lineup. Philipp Oettl closes the top 10, tenth on the other independent Ducati of Goeleven.

A race to forget for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who was in trouble again this Sunday. The Aruba standard bearer makes a forehand in the early stages and is forced to rebuild his race, which ends in 17th position. A bitter Sunday also for Honda, with Iker Lecuona best of its representatives and only 13th, while Xavi Vierge is 14th. Lorenzo Baldassarri also lingered, 16th with the Yamaha of the GMT94 team.