In the Superpole Race he made room for his rivals, but Alvaro Bautista re-established the hierarchies in Race 2, where, after an initial phase of waiting and as a spectator, he went on the attack, taking victory number 12 of the season with over two and a half seconds behind advantage over the first of the pursuers. It was once again Toprak Razgatlioglu who threatened him until the end, only to then surrender to the overwhelming power of Ducati, while a wonderful Danilo Petrucci completed the podium, finishing the second heat in third position, achieving his best result in Superbike.

A lot of fear in the initial stages, where a carom that involved Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Tom Sykes and Loris Baz forced the display of the red flag. Race interrupted and rescue on the track that left you breathless: all three riders are conscious and transported to the medical centre.

All dangers averted and Race 2 restarted, it was immediately a fight between the top three, with Toprak Razgatlioglu who took the lead and set the pace, undermined by Jonathan Rea and an all too wait-and-see Bautista. It was 13 laps from the end that the reigning champion began to climb back up, stringing overtaking moves that took him to the top. He has to contend with the Yamaha rider in a few corners, but then sets a pace that becomes impregnable for everyone.

Bautista thus wins his 12th race of the season and mocks Razgatlioglu, who finished second. Jonathan Rea, on the other hand, collapsed in the second half of the race and finished in fifth position, ending his home weekend off the podium. Danilo Petrucci, on the other hand, sees the podium for the first time, making a comeback in the restart of Race 2 and in the last few laps he goes wild, taking an excellent third position.

The Barni driver is also the best of the independent drivers and precedes an excellent Scott Redding, in great shape with his BMW and fourth at the checkered flag. Precisely in the final stages, the British mocked Rea, who preceded the finish line by three tenths. Alex Lowes closes the top 6 with the other Kawasaki at the end of a dull Race 2. Behind the British we find Axel Bassani, seventh with the Ducati of the Motocorsa team.

Andrea Locatelli collapsed in the final laps, battling for the podium in the early stages but only eighth at the checkered flag. Garrett Gerloff and Philipp Oettl round out the top ten group in ninth and tenth positions respectively. Complicated race for Dominique Aegerter, who ends an uphill weekend in 11th position and is ahead of his teammate Remy Gardner, 12th, and the tall Yamaha rider Bradley Ray, 13th.

I sink HRC at Donington, with Iker Lecuona first of the Honda riders but only 14th, while Xavi Vierge takes the pit road again and is forced to retire. Lorenzo Baldassarri also continues to struggle, closing the group in 19th and last position at the checkered flag.