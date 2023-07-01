It seemed that the Donington Park track was going to put Alvaro Bautista in trouble, yet in Race 1 he had no rivals, winning for the first time in Great Britain and further increasing his already large advantage. After a very hot first phase made up of very tough battles with Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, the reigning champion decided to rout the competition by winning by almost four seconds over the Turkish, second ahead of the “landlord”.

Bautista took his first victory at Donington and brought Ducati back to the top step of the podium for the first time since 2011, when he triumphed with Carlos Checa. Furthermore, with today’s success, the Aruba standard bearer equals the 11 consecutive victories obtained in 2019 and those of Rea, which he had conquered the previous year.

After starting from the second row, Razgatlioglu put in a great first heat, which saw him fight and also take the lead of the race. However, he could do nothing against the excessive power of the championship leader, and he was thus satisfied with second position at the finish line. Jonathan Rea believed in it, tried and fought, but at the checkered flag he bowed to his two rivals, finishing in third place. However, a new milestone arrives for the Kawasaki rider, today’s one being his 250th podium in Superbike.

The surprise of the day is undoubtedly Danilo Petrucci, who after conquering the front row in qualifying, confirms his strong form at Donington and obtains his best result in Superbike: the rider from Terni ends Race 1 in fourth position, coming close to the podium but then having to surrender to Rea in the closing stages. The Barni rider is the best of the independent drivers and precedes his compatriot Andrea Locatelli. The Yamaha rider is fifth ahead of Alex Lowes, very effective in the early stages of the race but then sixth at the finish line.

Author of a great comeback in Race 1 was Axel Bassani, in great difficulty in this morning’s qualifying and only 14th on the grid: the Motocorsa team rider climbed back lap after lap and passed under the checkered flag in seventh position. Flash also for Scott Redding, who mocks Tom Sykes right in the final and takes eighth place by just a tenth. Redding is thus the best of the BMW riders at the finish line after the Superbike veteran managed to stay in the top 8 throughout the race. Closes the top 10 Remy Gardner with the Yamaha of the GRT team.

The Australian precedes the more favorite teammate Dominique Aegerter, only 12th. Between the two GRT standard-bearers is Xavi Vierge, 11th with the only Honda at the finish line. In fact, Iker Lecuona slips in the final stages and goes to the medical center for a check-up. Race 1 was also complicated for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who had a problem on the first lap and ended up at the back of the group, to then recover up to the final 13th position. Behind him the other Italian Lorenzo Baldassarri, 14th. A race to forget for Philipp Oettl, stopped in the final stages due to a technical problem on his GoEleven team Ducati. Under investigation the accident occurred at the beginning of the race between Garrett Gerloff and Bradley Ray.