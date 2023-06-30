The Superbike has landed in Donington, where it is contesting its sixth round this weekend. The real English weather has welcomed the production derivatives, becoming the great protagonist of Friday’s free practice. In fact, the rain conditioned both sessions, forcing the drivers to stay in the pits longer than necessary. Few laps active for the premier class, with Jonathan Rea leading a decidedly anomalous combined classification.

If in the morning session all the riders took to the track setting several timed laps, in the afternoon only 7 riders set a time, while all the others remained outside 105% of the session. The Kawasaki rider is back in front of everyone on his home circuit, taking advantage of the rain and reconfirming his feeling on the British track with a 1’27”627, only 12 thousandths quicker than Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Yamaha rider, leader of the afternoon, arrives on Saturday qualifying (and the race) as second classified in the combined, having tried to test the treacherous conditions of the track soaked by the rain that fell during the day. In the first positions we find three different brands and the third time belongs to a Ducati, but strangely it is not that of Alvaro Bautista.

The surprise of the day is represented by Philipp Oettl, author of an excellent third time in the combined thanks to the third position conquered in the morning session. The GoEleven team rider is the best of the Ducatis and independents, just 130 thousandths behind the leader on Friday. Not only Oettl: today’s surprises don’t end here because Bradley Ray shows himself in excellent shape on his home track and on the damp asphalt he signs the sixth time in the combined with the Yamaha of the MotoXRacing team. Between the two fit Alex Lowes, fourth and fresh from renewal with Kawasaki, and Axel Bassani, fourth with the Ducati of the Motocorsa team.

To find the official Panigale V4R you have to scroll down to the eighth time, where we find the reigning world champion: Alvaro Bautista doesn’t take risks and prefers to settle for a 1’28″143, a time that puts him more than half a second behind the leader . However, the Spaniard completed only one lap in the second session, like most of the grid. Immediately behind Bautista we find Michael Ruben Rinaldi, ninth with the other Ducati.

The official pair are cautious on Friday in Donington and give way to their rivals, who take the opportunity to close Friday with a flicker. One of these is Tom Sykes, best of the BMW riders in seventh position. The Briton excels on his home track and is the only BMW driver in the top ten, Scott Redding is only 13th. In fact, closing the top 10 is Andrea Locatelli’s Yamaha.

The first of the Honda riders is Iker Lecuona, 11th ahead of Garrett Gerloff, 12th with the BMW M1000 RR of the Bonovo team. Danilo Petrucci continues to struggle and, for the first time at Donington after many years, is 14th with the Ducati of the Barni team. Also delayed Lorenzo Baldassarri, 20th.