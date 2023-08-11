The Superbike rider market is in turmoil, because there are still no certainties about the rider who will join Alvaro Bautista in the Ducati Aruba garage, but also who will share the Yamaha one with Andrea Locatelli, taking the place of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

But today Dominique Aegerter has taken a step forward towards defining her future. In fact, the Swiss rider has extended the contract that will bind him to Yamaha among the production derivatives by one year.

The announcement was made directly by the Iwata manufacturer, which however did not specify what its team will be. The two-time Supersport world champion is in fact considered among the possible candidates for the factory team, but he could also continue his adventure with GRT, a team that this year led him to make his SBK debut after the great results obtained in the 600 class .

Currently, Aegerter is ninth in the championship standings with a total of 114 points and his best result came in Race 2 at Assen, in which he came close to the podium with fourth place.

Dominique Aegerter, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I am very happy to continue with Yamaha for 2024. I hope that together we will be able to achieve great results and make history. Continuing with the same bike certainly helps. This year we have acquired data since in World Superbike there’s a lot of different electronics. We could adapt the electronics to my riding style and that will help when we go to the same tracks next year; we’ll start Friday with a better base setup. I’ll know what to expect from the bikes and the tracks. I hope we can raise the level to try and make a better season,” said Aegerter.

“The 2023 season is still long, so we’ll try to achieve excellent results. I’m still waiting for a podium: it’s one of my goals for this season. For next year, I’ll try to improve and be up front more often, trying to fight more constantly in the top five to try to start from the front row, to be in the first group and maybe to fight for the podium. I also want to win a race,” he added.

Andrea Dosoli, Europe Road Racing Manager of Yamaha Europe was also satisfied with the outcome of the negotiation: “For us it is a pleasure to see our two-time Supersport world champion, Dominique, adapt so quickly to the Superbike World Championship. He impressed us all , starting from the first race where he put in an exceptional performance in Superpole which allowed him to start from the front row at Phillip Island. I think there’s no better way to present himself in front of his box mates and rivals!”.

“He has improved every weekend and so far in three races he has been the best Independent driver. I am confident that by the end of the season he will increase these numbers and for this reason I am excited to announce the extension of the current contract for another season. Best wishes to Dominique and his team all the best and we hope they are rewarded with the results they deserve,” he concluded.

