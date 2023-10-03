The Superbike World Championship thrilled the fans present in Portimao and those following on television last Sunday, with two very exciting races. Toprak Razgatlioglu fought hard on his Yamaha R1 to defeat world champion Alvaro Bautista on the Ducati. But Razgatlioglu’s efforts were not rewarded in both races. Bautista took the win at the final corner in both cases.

According to Yamaha team manager Paul Denning, the outcome of the Portimao race highlights the problem that the Superbike World Championship currently has. The fans witnessed a great show during the race, but with Bautista’s lead, it was quite clear who would win the race.

“It was truly an incredible show for all the fans,” commented Paul Denning, underlining: “It’s a problem for this championship. The fans want to see a great show where they don’t know in advance how it will end. But it’s not this is the case.”

After the race, Bautista and Razgatlioglu had different opinions. Bautista was convinced that the victories were not due to the Ducati’s better top speed. Razgatlioglu, however, had a slightly different opinion, which the Turk expressed on Sunday evening.

After crossing the finish line, Razgatlioglu vented his frustration and destroyed the front fairing after missing the sprint. After Sunday’s race, the Turk hit the tank so hard that the airbag was triggered. Team manager Paul Denning was one of the first to wait for Razgatlioglu at parc fermé, because he had never seen his driver so excited.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Toprak wanted victory. Anything else would not have made him happy. The fact that he was beaten by a tenth of a second at the last corner of the Superpole Race and then in the second race, and that his efforts were consequently wasted, it caused a lot of frustration,” Denning said, showing understanding for the reaction.

“I have never seen Toprak so disappointed as after the second race. He was on the ground. I had never seen him in tears because he had been defeated. When you give so much and run probably the best race of your life, you can feel great emotions”, commented the Yamaha manager.

Razgatlioglu garnered a lot of sympathy for his fighting spirit, despite being repeatedly overtaken on the home straight. In the corners Razgatlioglu had to risk a lot to stay ahead of Bautista. In doing so, he pushed his Yamaha to its absolute limits.

“He drives very aggressively, but he’s very respectful,” Denning praised. “Another driver would probably have pushed Alvaro out a few times. Toprak drives at the limit but he never wants to play games like that. It was a fantastic race, with a predictable result, which is a bit worrying.”

Denning also praised his team: “But we must also congratulate the team and the engineers at Yamaha. They are constantly improving the bike. Toprak has sat on the bike, but first we have to provide him with a bike with which he can make the most of his potential “.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After a less than perfect start to the season and many victories for Bautista, Razgatlioglu was already almost 100 points behind. The fact that the championship was not decided prematurely is a testament to the former champion’s almost endless fighting spirit.

“Out of 33 races, Toprak finished 31 on the podium. In one race he retired due to a puncture and in another he was knocked down by another driver,” Denning summed up.

“Without the puncture at Most, we would have been 30 points behind instead of 60. In that case we would still have had a small chance,” the Yamaha manager recalled of the points lost at Most. On the other hand, he praises the performances of world champion Bautista, who is preparing to win his second consecutive title.

“Alvaro is getting the most out of his package and we must congratulate him for this. You don’t see Ducati in second, third and fourth place. This is a fact we must be aware of,” said the Yamaha manager.

To overturn the world championship, Razgatlioglu would have to win all three races in Jerez and, in parallel, Bautista could not collect more than one point. “We are not going to Jerez with the aim of winning the championship. But we would like to get a few more victories,” Denning explained after the penultimate event of the 2023 season.

