Danilo Petrucci will race astride a Ducati again in 2023, but he will do so in a new category and a new team. Starting next year, the rider from Terni will defend the colors of the Barni Racing team in the Superbike World Championship.

This year Danilo took part in the MotoAmerica championship finishing in second place behind Jake gagne, but he also had the opportunity to contest the Dakar with KTM and race in a MotoGP race with the Suzuki team.

However, Petrucci’s future will be on a Ducati Panigale V4, the one that the Italian team will field in the next Superbike World Championship. His participation in the championship dedicated to production-derived motorcycles will not be the first on such vehicles.

In 2007 he made his debut on a Yamaha in Superstock 600, racing for three seasons in that category, signing 6 poles and 3 victories. In 2010 he then moved to the Superstock 1000, racing for 2 seasons first with a Kawasaki Ninja of the Pedercini team and then with a Ducati of the Barni Racing team.

Danilo Petrucci, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Photo by: Brian J Nelson

Danilo then also ventured into MotoGP, taking a total of 2 victories with the official Ducati team. The first of these came at the 2019 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, then winning the following year at Le Mans, home of the French Grand Prix. In MotoGP, the Italian rider then also raced for KTM and, as mentioned, also with Suzuki for a race in 2022. Now here’s the return with Barni, in which he will also try to shine in Superbike, still riding a Ducati.

“I’m really happy with this return with Barni. 2011 was one of my best seasons but above all I couldn’t say no to the possibility of racing in World Superbike with such a competitive bike. I’ve never competed in this Championship and I can’t wait to measure myself against the competition. I want to thank all the Barni team for giving me this opportunity and everyone who contributed to making this deal possible.”

Team Manager Marco Barnabò added: “I am very happy to welcome Danilo back to the team. As always we will do our best to provide the rider with everything he needs to be competitive. His talent is undeniable. We know we have a lot of work to do as we will be facing riders who have a lot more experience than him in WorldSBK but, with his motivation and hard work, we know he can do well. A big thank you to all the sponsors, to those who support us in this new adventure and to Ducati”.