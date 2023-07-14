On the eve of the Imola weekend of the Superbike world championship, the championship managers modified the maximum laps of two of the five brands. While Yamaha, Honda and BMW can carry on as before, Ducati has to sacrifice 250 rpm, while Kawasaki gets just as many more. There is a lack of understanding of this at Ducati, because only one rider is riding at the top.

But what is the situation in Kawasaki? Will the concessions help make the now obsolete ZX-10RR capable of winning again? We met world champion Jonathan Rea exclusively at Imola and asked him about it. “I doubt we will be able to use that number of laps,” thinks Rea in a conversation with motorsport.com. “We already got 250 extra laps in Barcelona and we weren’t able to exploit them. This is due to our engine specifications. Our engine already reaches its peak power at low revs.”

Kawasaki team manager Guim Roda confirmed at Imola that Kawasaki has been running at these revs since the start of the season. To take advantage of the extra 500 revs, Kawasaki will need to make some engine changes. For this reason, a major update is expected in the final part of the season.

Are engine speed adjustments overrated?

In the past there has been some controversy about maximum revs. When Kawasaki won three consecutive titles, World Superbike managers reacted by designing a balancing system that works at maximum revs. But this change didn’t stop Kawasaki, because that championship was followed by three more world titles.

“They took 1,400 rpm from us at the time. That was 2017 to 2018,” recalls Rea, who had already secured the title before the season finale. “At the last race of 2017, in Qatar, I was already driving at reduced revs to test it. I managed to win both races.”

“Of course, higher revs improve acceleration. But on the other hand, the bike is easier to ride with less revs. The Kawasaki delivers its torque at lower revs. more leeway when it comes to the gear ratio and maybe you can save some gear changes. But 250 rpm is nothing,” Rea snaps.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How Jonathan Rea faces the new situation in Superbike

After six titles, Rea fought Toprak Razgatlioglu for the title in 2021 and was narrowly defeated in the season finale in Indonesia. Last year, the Northern Irishman struggled more and lost to Alvaro Bautista in the second half of the season. This year, the Kawasaki rider is not a title contender, as he already has a gap of 194 points at mid-season.

How did it affect Rea’s motivation? “It was frustrating at first, especially in the previous year. In the 2021 season I dueled with Toprak and lost the championship by just 13 points. But in 2022 it was really difficult. It wasn’t easy to accept such a big gap. But at a certain point you put your soul at peace”.

“You realize you have a different package. I can only race with what I have. You have to get motivated by the little things and you don’t have to think only about winning, because it’s not realistic with our bike and the current rules. You have to set small goals with their engineers, like improving wheelie control, engine braking or something like that,” explains Rea. “If you then aim for a podium finish and achieve that, then you’ve done a good job,” says the six-time world champion. “It was difficult to adjust to this situation. But as soon as you make peace with it, then you’ve reached the new normal.”

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

According to Jonathan Rea, Alvaro Bautista still has “many tricks up his sleeve”

While Rea and Razgatlioglu are forced to always go to the absolute limit and take big risks, it often seems that Bautista is playfully riding from victory to victory. Bautista himself keeps stressing that he has to fight hard, but Rea has some doubts.

“He still has room to go even faster,” Rea is convinced. “He knows it too, because he’s sitting on the bike. If he wants to, then he goes away. His tactic is to avoid duels. If he decides to go into the race, there’s nothing left to do” .

Rea, however, doesn’t want to belittle Bautista’s achievements. “He is the only rider who reaches this level in Ducati. He manages to give his best”, she declared, praising the Spaniard’s successes. In racing you can always tell if someone still has some left. “And he still has many tricks up his sleeve,” Rea is convinced.