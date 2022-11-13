Fourteen victories and never a worse result than fourth place: Alvaro Bautista’s season was almost perfect and his ideal crowning was the world title, which came at the end of the Mandalika round. With an appointment ahead of the end of the season, the Ducati rider won his first world championship in Superbike, breaking the fast that had lasted since 2011, when Carlos Checa took his last title to Borgo Panigale.

It was not an easy bet for Bautista and Ducati, after the experience of 2019. Yet the renewed confidence for this season showed that both sides were right in wanting to try the feat again: “In 2019 I arrived in this championship. making history the way I started, winning 11 consecutive races. But then it ended differently because we lost a lot of points by making a lot of mistakes. Even technically the bike had less experience and more problems than today. But I learned a lot. This year I used the experience of the past three years and for me in 2022 it was important not to make mistakes. This was the main goal, then we had to do the best possible. I think I only made one in Donington when I fell. Consistency was important, but so are the victories and whenever I had the potential, I fought to win. I didn’t do conservative races, I gave my best without overdoing it ”.

A world title, however, is built step by step, with experience, mistakes and hard times. Alvaro remembers him thinking of his beginnings with Ducati and his two years in Honda: “I’m happy. I started working for this title four years ago, I felt good on the bike all season. Then I made mistakes, I didn’t know the tires, I was new in the category. In 2019 there were still things to improve, the second part of the season was not easy. Then I moved to Honda, where I spent two very difficult years, because I never felt the same feeling I had with Ducati. But for me it was positive because I learned a lot, I gained a lot of experience ”.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I remember that at the beginning of 2021 I met with Stefano Cecconi and Serafino Foti and we talked to get back to Ducati,” continued the world champion. “I still had something inside me that I wanted to show, to fight to win. We left with the same team, which is one of the best I’ve ever been to in my entire career. But the bike I found was different, I remember the tests in Jerez. In the first laps I did I said ‘this is my bike!’. I am so happy with the season we have done, the bike has been perfect, the team gives its best and Ducati gives us great support. This is the result of all the work behind it ”.

His Superbike debut in 2019 was explosive, but Bautista believes he has also learned from his two difficult years at Honda. Furthermore, on his return to Ducati, the Spaniard found a much higher level and the high competition helped him not only to improve as a rider but also to understand that he never wanted to be satisfied: “I learned a lot from the past and this makes me happy. . The level of the category is higher than ever, we have broken records in every race. The harder it is, the more special it is. The level of Superbike is getting higher and higher and therefore now it’s time to celebrate, but also to keep working. We cannot relax too much and we must continue to improve little by little to be still competitive. I am happy because I feel more ready than ever and I want even more. It is never easy to be at a high level and still want to improve. At 36 and with a MotoGP career behind me I could stay at home, but I didn’t want to, I was looking for something more. I wanted to continue having fun on the bike ”.