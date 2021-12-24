Honda’s first two seasons as a factory team resulted in three podiums, all signed by Alvaro Bautista. HRC, which returned to World Superbike in 2020 in an official capacity, struggled to keep up with the leading teams and the work done in the Golden Wing House has been enormous over the past two years. In 2021 it was decided to keep the pair of drivers, led by Leon Camier, present in the garage as team manager.

At the end of a season lacking in results in the first half of the year, Camier takes stock by underlining how much the work done during a mid-season test has borne fruit in the second half of the championship. The HRC team manager is still satisfied, but is clearly convinced that we can do even better for next year: “The 2021 season has shown some improvements on our part. Obviously, our expectation is to win a world championship and constantly fight for victories. But, considering that our project is still in its second year and that it is carrying the consequences of Covid with it, I think we have made some progress, especially in the last half of the season. We had a positive test in the middle of the year and we got to the last few races with a better package. I think Alvaro has been in the top 5 in all races since then. Leon also fought for the podium in Portimao. We have taken some steps forward, but we still need something more ”.

The positive aspect is that the areas on which to work have been identified in the Honda House to offer a more competitive package to the riders who will drive the CBR1000RR-R starting next season: “There is no lap time, but we know they are the areas on which we have to work, there is still a need to improve some aspects of the bike. Some work needs to be done on the electronics, engine and chassis. We know where we need to move forward, so we hope that during the winter we can make some changes, bring new parts and do some good tests to see if we can be closer to the podium and to victories next year. The winter will be very challenging for the new and young riders, who have no experience in this championship and with these bikes or with the tires. It is an aspect on which I hope to be able to help them. We will have a solid structure at the beginning of the year to do some tests and to plan everything in the best possible way to give them the best opportunity to start ”.

Iker Lecuona, Leon Camier, Team HRC Photo by: Honda Racing

Next year, however, Honda is renewed and will see a totally new line-up. Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona are the two riders who will be entrusted with the CBR and who have already carried out the first tests a few days ago in Jerez de la Frontera. For the two, who make their debut in 2022 in the Superbike World Championship, it will not be an easy task, but Camier claims that they have all the credentials to do well: “The change in 2022 with two young riders is largely due to the fact to have a breath of fresh air. It is easier for two younger drivers to adapt to a new package, having no previous experience in the class. We think we have good technicians and a good base that allows us to provide a competitive bike and package ”.

“The main reason is that we believe in their potential and that they can adapt faster to the bike than having an older rider trying to change something else. I’d like to see them start calmly, build first and then start looking for podiums, step by step. We would like to see them win races, that will be the plan. But we also understand that there will be many new leads, situations never experienced before. So you will have to take the time to learn, to understand. Obviously, we understand that being competitive right from the start is a difficult task for them, so I’d like to see good progression throughout the year ”.