There is no end to the ordeal of Michael van der Mark, who in Assen was trying to do well in front of his audience. However, the home appointment became a nightmare in Race 2, when a very violent highside threw him off the bike and onto the asphalt. In the bad crash he broke his left femur and will be forced to stay still for some time.

The Dutchman crashed on the third lap of the last race of the weekend, just as he was in full swing. The last chicane betrayed van der Mark, who hit the asphalt violently and remained on the ground with his leg bent. Carried away on a stretcher, he immediately wanted to reassure his audience about his condition by smiling and raising his thumb as a sign of ok. Transported to the medical centre, he was then transferred to hospital in Assen, where tests confirmed a fractured left femur.

Recovery times are not yet known, but what is certain is that the BMW standard bearer will not be able to take part in the Barcelona round, scheduled in two weeks’ time. It’s not the first time that van der Mark has suffered a broken femur: already last year he had been forced to stop to recover from breaking his right femur sustained at Estoril.

As if that weren’t enough, already in Assen van der Mark showed up after recovering from the fracture of two fingers of his left hand. The accident had occurred during Race 2 and had forced the marshals to display the red flag. The championship stop of a month and a half had helped in the recovery, but apparently the BMW driver will be forced to stop once again.