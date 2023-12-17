2023 was a year to remember for Ducati, which for the second time in a row won the world title in both MotoGP and Superbike, reconfirming itself with Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista respectively. If last year it had already broken a record by becoming the first Italian brand to have won the title in both championships, this year it wanted to repeat the feat, which was not easy.

But Ducati's season of great success also includes the Supersport world championship, where Nicolò Bulega won his first world championship in the intermediate class of production derivatives, thus also earning promotion to Superbike for 2024. In his second year in the category, the The Italian asserted himself by winning 16 races and closing the games one round early compared to the end of the season.

The “Campioni in Festa” event which celebrated Ducati's successes in 2023 also had Bulega among the great protagonists, who together with Bagnaia and Bautista (with whom he will share the garage in 2024) brought the title to Borgo Panigale. It's difficult for him to choose the best moment of the season, but he tried to indicate which was his favorite race.

Photo by: Ducati Corse Panigale V4 2023 World Champion Replica

“We won 16 races and they were all beautiful victories,” says Bulega in the conference. “But certainly the most beautiful was the first one, the one in Australia. Because Ducati hadn't won in Supersport for a long time and both the team and I were very keen to be the first to bring it home. When I crossed the finish line I was very happy.”

The first victory was followed by many others, but the world championship feat was anything but simple. Bulega fought with his compatriot Stefano Manzi, who tried to undermine him and take the crown from him. However, the great work of the team and the driver bore fruit despite some small stumbles: “We also made some mistakes, but that's okay anyway. It's a long championship and that's normal. But luckily there were many more good races. So it's been a good year.”

You know, in a season the objectives are always more or less clear and when the decisive phases approach you start to think big. Was there a moment when Nicolò Bulega really believed he could do it? The reigning Supersport champion reveals yes, but also explains that he tried to chase away thoughts of the world championship and concentrate on work on the track to make the title a reality: “I started thinking about it at Magny-Cours, but I tried not to think about it until the end , because my goal was to win races. Obviously also the championship, but I wanted to win as many races as possible. I tried to do my best every weekend as if it were the first.”