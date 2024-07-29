World Ducati Week is one of the most anticipated events for Ducatisti, who can meet the riders and admire up close the bikes that take to the track to put on a show in MotoGP and World Superbike. However, the Saturday of the event brought with it some controversy, because during the Race of Champions Marc Marquez and Nicolò Bulega came into contact, with the latter ending up in the gravel of the last corner on the very last lap.

With Bulega’s fall, the Gresini rider took the third step of the podium, but there was no discontent from those who pointed the finger at the eight-time world champion, guilty of having been too aggressive in a spectacular race with an accident that could have had serious consequences.

Luckily, Bulega did not suffer any injuries in Saturday’s fall, only a contusion to the clavicular joint, and the confirmation comes from the rider himself, who underwent a medical check-up today. Already after the accident, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider had been taken to the medical center of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where the event was held, for a pain in his shoulder.

Any serious injury has been averted for the rookiewho reassured everyone with a post on Instagram: “Hi everyone, given the many messages you have sent me, I am happy to inform you that after various checks I have not found any serious damage to my shoulder, only a contusion to the acromioclavicular joint, for which I will have to undergo therapy and rehabilitation”.

The recovery will therefore be quick, as is the controversial issue for the rider. In the post, Bulega emphasizes that he has not made any statements regarding the accident that occurred with Marc Marquez last Saturday. Therefore, he dissociates himself from any phrase attributed to him during these days: “However, I would like to clarify that I have not made any statement regarding the incident, so what is read online cannot be attributed to me. Thanks for the affection, now let’s focus on Portimao and Forza Ducati!”.

Bulega prefers to focus on the Portimao round, scheduled for next week. The rookie arrives in Portugal as a direct pursuer of Toprak Razgatlioglu and, despite being 64 points behind the Turk, is fighting for the world championship in his first year in Superbike. For this reason, it is even more important to arrive at the Algarve round in good shape.