Reigning British Superbike champion Tarran Mackenzie will make his World Championship debut at the second round of the season, which will be held at the Dutch circuit of Assen.

Mackenzie will race with the McAMS Yamaha team, with whom he won the BSB champion crown last year, although he will be riding the World Championship version of the R1, therefore equipped with more sophisticated electronics than the standard one he uses in the British series. , but also of a different specification at the engine level.

“We look forward to supporting Tarran and the McAMS Yamaha team as they make their WorldSBK debut at Assen with a wild card after what was an exceptional 2021 British Superbike Championship season for them. We have a long and fruitful relationship with the team. McAMS team and its two riders, with a real collaboration between the two parties that benefits everyone “, said Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha racing manager, to explain the reasons for this wild card.

“We are delighted to see Tarran and McAMS arrive on the World stage at Assen as this fits perfectly into Yamaha’s racing philosophy of offering opportunities to the best riders and teams around the world,” he added.

Tarran Mackenzie, McAMS Yamaha Team Photo by: Tarran Mackenzie

After the conquest of the British title, Mackenzie was also approached with a possible landing on the world stage, but his hopes suffered an abrupt halt when in the end the GoEleven team remained tied to Ducati, stopping a possible transition to orbit in the bud. Yamaha.

The 26-year-old therefore decided to try to defend the BSB throne, hoping that in 2023 an important call from the World Cup will come.

“I am very happy to make my debut in the Superbike World Championship and doing it in Assen with the McAMS Yamaha team will be quite special, as I have been racing with them for five years and together we have come a long way,” said an excited Mackenzie.

“Obviously I have to learn a lot of things related to the engine and electronics, but I know the frame well since the bike I ride in BSB is very similar. Assen is a circuit I love to race on, the first time I rode a Superbike there. it was 2018 and I arrived on the podium “.

“In the World Championship the level is really high and I can’t wait to get on track and give everything we have. A big thank you goes to Steve and the McAMS Yamaha team, as well as to Andrea and all those who are part of it. of Yamaha Racing for making this possible, “he concluded.