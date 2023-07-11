The Superbike is preparing to face the seventh round of the 2023 season, the round at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola, with the BMW ROKiT Motorrad WSBK team forced to show up with a new rider line-up.

Leon Haslam has been chosen by the German manufacturer to replace the injured Tom Sykes. The Briton, it should be remembered, was injured at Donington earlier this month after being called up to replace the injured Michael van der Mark.

Sykes broke 10 ribs in the crash at Donington. For this BMW was forced to replace the replacement of its driver, van der Mark, in a moment of full emergency.

If the future is intriguing, with the arrival of Toprak Razgatlioglu, the present is much more complex. That’s why BMW has chosen to focus on an expert and certainly capable driver like Haslam to tackle the Imola round, which has always been one of the most awaited for its charm and history.

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As mentioned, Haslam has a lot of experience in Superbike having raced for various manufacturers. These include Ducati, Honda, Suzuki, BMW, Aprilia and Kawasaki. Furthermore, Haslam has already raced for BMW. He did it in 2011 and 2012, taking 8 podiums overall (the first in his debut race in Australia).

“For me it’s a fantastic opportunity,” said Leon after BMW made his appointment official at Imola. “Obviously I’ve raced many times at Imola and it’s great to be back racing for BMW Motorrad Motorsport.”

“I’ll be racing on the BMW M 1000 RR, the bike I’m racing on in British Superbike, so I’m really looking forward to working with Shaud Muir and all the guys in the team. I don’t have high expectations, I just want to enjoy the weekend and I hope to give the team some important information and, why not, maybe even some good results”.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport director, added: “First of all, I would like to thank Leon for his availability despite the short notice and it’s great to have him with us for the Imola round.” We already know each other well, because in the past we have achieved excellent results together. Furthermore, he already has good experience riding the new BMW M 1000 RR. He also has enormous experience in World Superbike and we are sure he can be fast in a short time at the Imola track.”

“Following the Donington crash, Tom Sykes is recovering and left hospital last Sunday, having been there for a week. We wish Tom all the best for a speedy recovery. Michael van der Mark attended a track day at the last week, despite this it would have been too soon to get him back racing at Imola. That’s why we decided to keep him out again this weekend. Then we’ll evaluate the situation along the way,” concluded Bongers.