Scott Redding’s second season in World Superbike with BMW is quickly turning into a major disappointment. After failing to score points in Barcelona, ​​Redding took a meager seven points at the final round at Misano. That places him 15th in the drivers’ standings ahead of his home round at Donington Park this weekend.

Redding went into the Misano round knowing that Toprak Razgatlioglu is about to move to BMW next season and, unsurprisingly, was questioned by the media about the Turkish rider’s imminent arrival in the team.

“It was a surprise for me, like for everyone else,” Redding told the official SBK website of Razgatlioglu’s switch from Yamaha to BMW. “I don’t know what his contribution is. It’s a mystery to me when I look at his driving style.”

Razgatlioglu’s move to BMW will undoubtedly have consequences for Redding’s future. The British rider’s two-year contract with the Bavarian manufacturer expires this year, although there is an option for an extension which expires in mid-July. However, it’s not that simple that Redding just decides whether to stay or go. This is most likely a two-way option.

It’s hard to imagine Redding sticking around for 2024, especially given how vocal he’s been about the shortcomings of the current M1000RR package, which is thought to have made him unpopular with the BMW upper echelon.

The situation is similar to when Redding rode the uncompetitive Aprilia in MotoGP in 2018. His difficulties with the bike seem to have affected his motivation. He probably wouldn’t like to be Razgatlioglu’s teammate. But, if he were to leave BMW, there are few valid alternatives that would allow him to remain in the World SBK paddock.

Naturally, Razgatlioglu’s departure leaves a place free for Yamaha. But it is not clear why the team managed by Crescent Racing should choose an in-form Redding when they have already declared that they prefer an internal promotion. The GRT Yamaha Team rider, Dominique Aegerter, in particular, has had an excellent debut season so far in the World Championship.

Furthermore, Redding’s size has always been a disadvantage when it comes to top speed, an area where the Yamaha R1 already struggles.

Other than Yamaha, there are few other competitive teams that might have vacancies. A return to Ducati, after his ouster in favor of Alvaro Bautista, seems doubtful. Kawasaki is likely to stick with its current riders. Honda, on the other hand, is still far from being able to win races.

Redding would do well to consider a move to MotoAmerica, where there are several brand-backed teams he could race for. In recent years, the likes of Danilo Petrucci and Loris Baz have competed in this series, but failed to clinch the title, proving that the level is not to be underestimated.

A move to America would be a fresh start for Redding, giving him the chance to fight for victories again, as well as being financially lucrative. His wife Jacey is also American. If there’s a downside, it could be the lesser safety of the American tracks, although Redding has experience of these types of circuits thanks to his season in British Superbike.

It would be a loss for SBK if Redding leaves after only four seasons, being one of the most charismatic and outspoken characters in the series. But on the other hand, seeing the 30-year-old struggle to barely stay in points is a shame.

This weekend’s Donington round will mark the one-year anniversary of Redding’s first podium finish for BMW. With the contract renewal option expiring over the weekend following Imola, it could be the last chance to salvage the partnership.