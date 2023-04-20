The Assen round opens the European season of the Superbike world championship and is the scene of Loris Baz’s return to the track. The Frenchman had been involved in an accident with Alex Lowes in the Mandalika Superpole Race, in which he had broken the tibia and fibula in his right leg and damaged the ligaments in his ankle. After the long period of rehabilitation (also favored by the break in the World Cup), the bearer Bonovo is ready to return to action.

“I did everything to be in Assen,” explains Baz, who was particularly keen to recover in time for the Dutch round. In fact, on this track he achieved his best result with BWM, as well as being on the podium in 2013 when he raced with Kawasaki. “I received the surgeon’s approval, so in that sense everything is ok. I’ll just have to understand how I feel on the bike, then we’ll see how it goes”.

Loris Baz, Alex Lowes, Mandalika 2023.jfif

Although the break in the calendar may have helped the rider in his rehabilitation, recovery is not yet complete and there are still some limits, especially in terms of mobility: “I have little mobility in my ankle and knee, so I’ll have to see how I feel. especially in right-hand bends. In any case, it is not a risky or dangerous thing. I’m training as much as possible and I’m working towards it.”

Precisely in the light of a not total recovery, Baz takes it very calmly, but for him it was important to return to Assen: “I like this track so much, it would have broken my heart not to be there! I will do my best to improve the bike if I feel good. If, on the other hand, the ankle is a problem on Friday, we’ll take it more calmly. Knowing what to expect is tricky now, but I’m glad to be back. It’s been a tough few weeks, but we’ve also been lucky with the calendar.”