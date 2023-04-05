The long break between Mandalika and Assen has allowed almost all the riders of the Superbike World Championship to do some tests to prepare themselves better for the European phase of the season. However, there are also those who are taking advantage of it to try and recover from a bad injury, and this is the case of Loris Baz.

The Bonovo Action rider broke his right leg and ankle in an accident with Alex Lowes during the Superpole Race of the Indonesian round and now all his efforts are aimed at trying to return to the “Cathedral”. Exactly one month after the accident and the subsequent surgery, the transalpine driver took stock of the situation on the championship’s official website.

“My ankle is recovering in a good way. It’s getting better every day. I’m happy. Last week I was allowed to put some weight back on my foot and start doing physiotherapy. This week I was allowed to start cycling again. Everything is getting better,” explained Baz.

“I’m doing physiotherapy and then I walk a lot at home. I have everything to improve as much as possible. I just need to regain foot strength and mobility. At the moment the ankle is still a bit blocked. I walk and try to make the foot strong again. upper leg to stabilize the knee, because that’s the most painful and uncomfortable thing.”

“There’s not much you can do with your knee. The ligament is broken but there’s no surgery to do, it just needs time to heal on its own. If you have some muscle, your knee will be more stable and less painful”.

Loris Baz, Bonovo Action BMW Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Because I wasn’t allowed to move for three weeks, I lost all the muscles in my leg and my knee got worse. Now I’m trying to get my leg muscles back. It’s not very easy. My ankle is still painful and my knee is painful, so, for sure, from Monday I’m allowed to ride my bike again and I have some exercises that help me”.

“The situation is good. Everyone is happy and quite surprised how well he is healing. The first time I went to the physio, he couldn’t believe it was only two weeks after the surgery. Friday will be four weeks. It’s still a little ‘ soon, but the goal is to be in Assen. I have to have this goal in my mind and I’m doing everything I can to achieve it.”

After being declared unfit in Mandalika, Baz will have to pass medical checks at the circuit to get back on the bike in Holland, where the Superbike World Championship will stop over the weekend of April 23rd. Before all this, however, he will have to see how the consultation with the surgeon who operated on him will go.

“At the moment I’m continuing to go through the same process. I train, do physiotherapy and try to reduce the swelling day by day. It’s still a little swollen, but that’s normal. The process will be the same until the Dutch Round. Next Friday, on the 14th, I’ll see the surgeon again and take an X-ray and then we’ll decide for Assen”.

“At the moment, the way I feel now, I’m pretty sure I’ll be in Assen, but we have to make the final decision with the surgeon on the 14th. It’s mainly about the ankle. There’s not much to worry about the knee. The knee is just painful and annoying, but nothing serious can happen.”

“The foot was pretty bad surgery. All the ligaments were gone and they had to put the ligaments back in the bone. We have to be sure. He’s 99% sure it’s healing well, because I wouldn’t walk if it wasn’t healing. We need to an X-ray and a check-up to be sure we can race at Assen”, concluded the BMW standard bearer.

