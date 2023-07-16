World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista remains unbeaten in the current season as far as major races are concerned. On Saturday afternoon in Imola, the Spaniard took his first victory at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit. Although Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea fought hard and Ducati had to sacrifice 250 laps before the weekend, there was no match for Bautista.

Razgatlioglu led the race for a long time, but when the Aruba rider took the lead, the race was decided. Bautista pulled away cleanly and took the win again. After the race, Razgatlioglu seemed disillusioned, because Imola is probably the best chance of the current season, after Donington, to defeat Bautista.

The ease with which Bautista wins annoys Razgatlioglu. “Everyone sees it. It’s not normal for him to overtake me,” grumbles the former champion. “It’s incredibly fast. But we will continue to fight and try to win in every race. The 250 rpm was the biggest difference today,” jokes the Yamaha rider. “In acceleration, the Ducati is very strong. On the long straight it breaks away. It’s not easy for me.”

“I try to accelerate better than him and give more gas. But it’s not enough. At the beginning of the race he was able to follow me quite easily,” describes Razgatlioglu what he sees as a rather desperate situation.

After Bautista overtook Toprak to take the lead, he had an easy time, so much so that the Yamaha rider was unable to keep pace. “I tried to catch him, but I immediately realized it wasn’t going to be easy. “In the uphill section after turn 7, the Ducati is incredibly fast,” underlined the Turkish rider. “I’m faster at the start of the acceleration, but as soon as he engages third gear, the bike accelerates really well”, Razgatlioglu praises the performance of the Ducati Panigale V4R.

Even with 500 revs less than at the start of the season, the Ducati is still clearly stronger than Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha. “Ducati should choose the Supersport bike because it looks more like a 1,000cc,” jokes Razgatlioglu.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea: Alvaro Bautista only uses 60% of the track

Defending champion Jonathan Rea watched the duel from third position, but was unable to launch any attacks. Rea is convinced that Bautista has further reserves to go even faster.

“Everyone sees on TV what it’s like,” Rea begins, explaining how dominant Bautista is at the moment. “I’ve seen him fight with Toprak. Sometimes he used only 60% of the track. He has a huge advantage in terms of acceleration and top speed. It’s really difficult to race against someone like him.”

“It’s not his fault,” Rea clarifies. “His size is a big advantage because it puts less stress on the tire. Starting from 75% of the race distance, we heavy riders have problems. I’m probably the heaviest of the three riders. Toprak is four or five kilos less than me” .

Rea is quite satisfied with third place, as the Kawasaki rider had problems in the practice sessions and in Superpole. “Actually, I expected it would be difficult for me to make the Top 5,” Rea admits.

“My start was quite good. Then I didn’t know whether to attack Locatelli and Bassani because I didn’t realize their race pace. I managed to go with Toprak and Bautista. They were struggling a bit,” Rea describes his race.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Critical tones: conditions are beyond the limit for the riders?

The temperature in the race was over 35 degrees. The asphalt temperature was close to 60 degrees. In the paddock, behind almost every pit you can see small tubs with ice cubes, where the riders can cool their bodies.

“Conditions are the same for everyone. It’s not that bad on the bike,” describes Rea. “It’s really bad when you get to the podium, in the sun. Only in the Parc Ferme do you stay in the sun for ten minutes. Then you feel the heat of the leather suit a lot.”

While Bautista and Razgatlioglu were taken to the media directly after the podium ceremony, Rea was able to freshen up a bit. “At least I was able to take an ice bath before going to the interviews. But some other riders are still leathered here and that’s a bit over the edge I think,” observes the Briton.

According to Rea, the World Superbike riders are in any case highly solicited. “MotoGP has a long race and a short one. We have two long races and one short race for the weekend. It’s difficult whatever the conditions,” compares Rea. “Especially from a mental point of view, it is difficult to prepare for a race. With 38°C air temperature, it is also tough from a physical point of view.”