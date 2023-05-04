The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already at work on the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya where the fourth round of the 2023 WorldSBK season will take place next weekend.

Fresh off the extraordinary hat-trick in Assen, Alvaro Bautista arrives at his home Grand Prix solidly leading the world championship standings with 174 points, 56 more than Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).

“It’s always very special to race at home. Barcelona is one of my favorite tracks, with lots of long corners that allow me to have a lot of fun riding the bike. We’re in a great moment and this motivates us further. We’ll start working hard from Friday to try to immediately regain the good feeling we found during the tests and also in the first rounds of the season. My family, my friends and many fans will be there to whom I hope I can give satisfaction,” said the World Championship leader.

Michael Rinaldi’s goal, on the other hand, is to forget the difficult Dutch weekend and go back to fighting for the podium with his Ducati Panigale V4R.

“We arrive in Barcelona after a difficult weekend in the Netherlands. But that doesn’t change our plans. We have analyzed what happened in Assen carefully. In addition, we did a test in Barcelona a few weeks ago which gave very positive indications and which gives us a lot of confidence to go back to fighting for the top positions. I can’t wait to be on track to demonstrate our potential,” added Rinaldi.

SSP: Bulega arrives in Spain as a leader

Nicholas Bulega Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After the double win in Assen, Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team arrive in Barcelona with the leadership in the Supersport World Championship and a 37-point advantage over Manzi (Yamaha).

“I’m very motivated after the fantastic weekend in Assen. It’s clear, however, that reconfirming at those levels won’t be easy, both because our rivals will arrive very determined but also because last year at this track we met quite a few difficulty. This season, however, we have really changed gears and for this I am confident I can have a good weekend. I hope to be fast and to bring home important points,” said Bulega

Free practice for the Catalunya Round will get underway on Friday at 10.30. The WorldSBK lights will go out on Saturday at 2pm, followed by the Supersport start at 3.15pm. As always, the Sunday program was intense: at 11am the Superpole Race, then Race-2 Superport at 12.30 to finish with Race-2 WorldSBK at 2pm.