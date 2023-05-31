The Misano round is upon us, but before going to the Romagna Riviera, Alvaro Bautista made a short stop in Bergamo, where he went to visit the Brembo factory. The company that produces braking systems welcomed the reigning Superbike world champion and his team, who were able to admire the production and customization work of the products they use on the Ducati Panigale V4R.

The Bergamo-based company therefore had an exceptional guest, who spent time in the production department and met the people who work in the company in the Racing department to offer an increasingly reliable and high-tech product. Brembo is in fact not only involved in Superbike, but also in MotoGP and MotoE. But not only two wheels: Formula 1 and Formula E are some of the other commitments in motorsport.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Brembo

“It is a pride to have a champion like Alvaro Bautista here with us today. In Motorsport, we work alongside teams and their drivers, year after year, pursuing technological progress, performance and safety in an inseparable way, as only Brembo has been able to do for many years”, said Mario Almondo, COO of Brembo Performance.

“I thank all the Brembo people who invited me to visit their headquarters today. I was fascinated to see how much passion and dedication there is in every stage of manufacturing of the braking systems, not only for Superbike but also for all the main Motorsport championships. I’ve always been a big fan of brakes: in the race I’m very strong on the straight, when it’s time to brake I never brake from 100 to 0, but I try to be as gradual as possible. I race in Superbike and the brakes help me in every race, but here they produce calipers, pads and discs for so many teams and riders, it’s really incredible. I am confident for the Misano race, I have a good feeling with the bike, we hope to make all the Ducati fans and all the members of the Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team happy for this first Italian weekend of WorldSBK,” said Alvaro Bautista.