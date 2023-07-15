In Alvaro Bautista’s palmarès the victory at Imola was still missing. Box ticked, in Race 1 the first success at Santerno came for the Ducati rider who, after starting from the second row, managed to come back to win by well over three seconds ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, second at the finish line.

Even if everything seems easy from the outside, the first heat of the Imola round was not easy for the reigning world champion, who battled with the high temperatures and with more than aggressive opponents on a demanding track where the values ​​seemed decidedly more balanced. The very high temperatures played a fundamental role and this represented a considerable difficulty coefficient: “Today was really hot, I think even hotter than Indonesia. Because this track is much more demanding, there are many changes of direction, hard braking, holes, movements… you have to fight with the bike throughout the race. We had to manage the energy during the race, today the track was very hot”, explains Bautista after Race 1.

However, the Aruba standard-bearer can be satisfied by looking at the difficulties encountered on Friday’s free practice: “I’m happy because the feeling was much better than yesterday, we changed something this morning, so I felt I could push. In Superpole I was fast, but they canceled my lap. In Race 1 the track was more slippery, at the beginning I didn’t have so much confidence to push to the limit, I just had to understand the track and not make any mistakes. Many riders tried in the first laps, I tried to keep up until the end”.

The intense heat of these days at Imola has also made tire management complicated, and a problem of overheating of the front tire in traffic, very common in MotoGP, arose: “When I was behind Toprak I felt that the front was not working at best, maybe without clean air the tire pressure probably goes up, so I felt I had less grip. I couldn’t stop the bike. I didn’t have enough confidence. So I tried to stay there, especially when I had that moment with the bike. I lost some margin, but when I started to recover it, I felt the bike was working better. When I went up front, the front felt better, so I was able to increase the pace”.

“The good thing about this year is that I have a lot of control over my situation,” says Bautista, revealing one of the secrets of his dominance. “I can’t control the other riders, I can control what I do, every moment of the race, when and where I can push, whether I’m at the limit or not. This is the secret for me this year, because the speed is there, but management is key. I’m happy because the bike allows me to do it, having a feeling with the bike. If I didn’t have it, I couldn’t do it.”

The Bautista-Panigale V4R duo is dominating on every track and in every condition, and Imola is proof of that. In fact, today the first success for the Ducati rider arrived on this track (in 2019 he came close to the feat but failed to win): “For me it’s always nice when I win the first time on a track. This means that we have good competitiveness. Surely this track wasn’t easy not for Ducati or for me, but simply because we had fewer references than other circuits. Especially after yesterday, I wasn’t sure if it was possible to win today. But after this morning I thought we could do it. For me it doesn’t mean anything more special, we’re working very well, I’m happy. Luckily I have the same feeling with the bike on every track and in every situation. This is the important thing, I feel good on every track. Maybe we’ll get to tracks where we’ve been strong in the past and we’ll struggle, but at the moment I’m happy”.

Ducati hegemony can also be seen in the difficulties. Yes, because just on the eve of the race weekend, the communication of a further cut in engine revs for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer arrived. 250 rpm less were felt in the race, according to Bautista, who nevertheless managed to win: “I felt them, especially when changing gear. It’s not so much what I feel at high revs, but when I downshift and go to lower revs. We now have to work on improving in this area because this news reached us on Thursday and we haven’t had time to work on it. We hope to be able to focus on this in the future.”