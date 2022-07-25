The 2022 World Superbike season is evolving into a clear three-way fight, starring Alvaro Bautista and last year’s title contenders, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, with the trio having won all 15 races so far and shared the podium 10 times.

The picture of MotoGP is a little less clear, with the first half of the season seeing five different winners in the first races, 13 different riders on the podium and one rider who conquered the most top 3 of all in these races: the leader of the classification Fabio Quartararo. All this fits into a context of rapid changes in MotoGP, since Bautista competed for the last time in 2018, before moving on to WSBK the following year.

The Spaniard believes that the retirement of Valentino Rossi and other big names has damaged the appeal of MotoGP and admitted to being confused by the influx of young people whose performances range from fighting for wins and podiums to fighting for half-way points. group. “Rossi’s retirement was an important factor for MotoGP, but there was also a very rapid generational change,” said Bautista in an interview with the Spanish edition of Motorsport.com. “In two or three years there has been a huge rush to hire young drivers.

Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“So it’s not just Rossi’s fans who lose interest, but also those of other riders, myself included, who have been replaced by young and inexperienced riders. Now I understand MotoGP less and less. Some riders are fighting for victory one week and the next time no. Today, with so much technology on the bikes, the rider makes less difference. Many riders come from Moto2 and are quick right away, which was impossible when I was racing. At the time, finishing in the top five really seemed like a victory. There were Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez … high caliber riders on factory bikes. I don’t want to take credit from any rider, but the bikes are so similar now that I don’t think the rider is that important. This is what I think after being out of MotoGP for three years. “

However, Bautista wanted to underline the efforts of his compatriot and former teammate in the then 125cc class Aleix Espargaro, who is in second place in the world championship behind Fabio Quartararo. The Catalan took his first in MotoGP, also giving Aprilia the first success in the premier class earlier this year in Argentina. “I started the Aprilia project in 2015, so he is following this path and I am happy for him,” said Bautista in reference to Aleix Espargaro, who has been a staple of the Italian brand since 2017. “We are both a bit older , we are hard workers and we always want to give something more. This season, Aleix is ​​getting 100% off the bike and himself, which is what is missing in MotoGP today. These days the riders don’t reach 100% of their potential, but he does. “

Bautista added that he hopes that the growth of the Superbike World Championship in recent seasons can also be replicated in Spain, where MotoGP has traditionally been the dominant category: “In Spain, Superbike seemed like a B category, and I thought so too before come here. Now it cannot be compared to MotoGP. The riders are no worse than those of the MotoGP, on the contrary. Some riders came here from MotoGP and did nothing. It’s a completely different league and now more and more people are following it. The atmosphere is great and I recommend motorbike enthusiasts in Spain to come and see a race. Here it is not as popular as in other countries, but I want people to understand that it is not inferior to MotoGP. It’s simply different, but with a really high level of competition. “