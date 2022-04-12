Alvaro Bautista had been the first rider to threaten Jonathan Rea’s hegemony when he arrived in Superbike in 2019. On his debut, the Spaniard had won 11 consecutive races at the start of his first season with Ducati, which had then launched the Panigale V4R .

The title race, however, came to a halt and the story between Bautista and Ducati ended after just one season, with the Spaniard headed for Honda. However, the 37-year-old from Talavera de la Reina returned to the Italian brand this year after two seasons in HRC replacing Scott Redding, who joined BMW.

In his first weekend with Ducati since the last race in Qatar in 2019, Bautista came back ahead of Rea by also beating reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu in both races held on Sunday. He thus won a brace that led him to be at the top of the world rankings. Speaking at the end of the round, Bautista said he feels that he and Ducati are now a very powerful pair, as both have been working on their weaknesses in search of championship success.

“At the time it was Ducati’s first year with the Panigale V4 R,” he said referring to 2019. “They needed more experience, more data, and we started trying different things to see which direction to take to improve. In the middle of the season we were a bit loose. I didn’t have a lot of experience in this championship with Pirelli tires so it was also difficult for me to give the engineers directions.

“But luckily now, they have not improved the bike to make it fast, but they have improved all the negative points. So now it seems that the bike is more balanced. My feeling is that I am as fast as three years ago, but at the time I was very, very close to the limit and it was very easy to cross it. Now I feel I have more pace to reach the limit. This is very important, to go fast but to be safe. In these two years they have improved the bike but so have I, working with another manufacturer I always tried to get the best in all conditions. So I’m growing as a driver, I have more experience and honestly I feel better than ever in my entire career, physically but also mentally “.

In Race 1 Bautista lost by a few tenths to Rea, but on Sunday he got the better of both the Kawasaki rider and Razgatlioglu’s Yamaha. On both occasions, the Spaniard was the protagonist of wheel-to-wheel battles with the British and the reigning champion, but then managed to shake off the two by going on to win.

However, despite the advantage with which he won Race 2 was over four seconds, Bautista denied being unbeatable on the Ducati, saying that the two days of pre-season testing at Aragon worked in his favor: “I was very strong and very constant during the Superpole Race. I didn’t expect to go as fast as I did. I saw that everyone went fast at the beginning, but then they dropped, so I was quite happy ”.

“In the afternoon it was a different story because the track conditions were different. The track never touched 28 degrees during all the days before Sunday. I just tried to push as far as the track allowed me, never trying to risk more. I managed to put some margin between me and Rea and then win. But no one is unbeatable, we just did a great job with the team and the bike was perfect on Sunday. In Aragon I was very strong, but after a few days of testing here it was easier. The problem will be the next races where we will only have FP1, FP2 to prepare for the race. It will be the same for everyone, but now I just want to enjoy the moment ”.