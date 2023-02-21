The wait is now over and we have entered the week of the first round of the season: the Superbike world championship restarts from Phillip Island and the last winter tests concluded today right on the Australian track. We have returned to the pre-pandemic tradition, with Australia leading the way in the championship and already in the “down under” we are starting to have clear ideas about what the forces in the field will be.

Alvaro Bautista is clearly the man to beat, not only for the number 1 he sports on his Ducati, but because he has shown throughout the winter that he has taken a further step forward compared to his rivals. The Aruba standard bearer doesn’t make any proclamations, but he proved both in the tests in January and in those just concluded at Phillip Island that he is impressive in terms of race pace and one flying lap.

For 2023 Ducati has brought a new bike and the Bautista-Panigale V4R duo seems to be even more consolidated, also on the strength of the world title which they aim to defend and confirm together. The Talavera de la Reina rider is extremely satisfied not only with the work done in Borgo Panigale, but with his winter in general, which he considers “the best ever”.

“I’m happy because the sensations with the bike were good”, he began at the end of the two days of testing in Australia: “On the first day we concentrated on the setting, on the second day we worked on the tires and with the sensations. In terms of setup we kept the one from day one because I felt good. We focused on me, the tires and the feeling for the weekend. I’m happy because I have a good pace and a good feeling with the bike. I think we are ready for the weekend.”

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Achilles heel, if it can be defined as such, is represented by the tyres. Bautista did not find great harmony with the choice of Pirelli, which brought compounds with which he has yet to gain confidence and familiarity. However, even in these conditions he was able to complete the race simulations and prove to be relentless on the pace: “I’m not happy because we did a race simulation in the afternoon with one of the two possible tires for the race. There’s the harder compound and then the softer one, we used the latter but it’s still very hard compared to the ones we normally use, so it’s not easy. But I felt good and we also did a Superpole Race simulation with the SC0, which Pirelli thinks is an option for the short race. The weather was acceptable and the life of the tires wasn’t bad, we’ll see what decision Pirelli takes”.

The tests are archived and the time has now come to put the work done during the winter to the test. The reigning champion believes he is ready and has strong shoulders, aware of the great work done so far: “In general, I think it has been a very good pre-season. I immediately felt good with the new bike and I feel very trust. We managed to be fast and consistent right away, this has been one of the best pre-seasons of my career. I feel strong and I feel I have everything under control.”

However, repeating itself will not be an easy task. Although everything seems to go smoothly in the garage of the number 1 in the championship, there is always one unknown factor. This is represented by their opponents, who certainly won’t be watching: “Now the races begin and we’ll have fun, surely the fight will be more difficult than next year, because Jonathan and Toprak are there. But from what we’ve seen, other riders will arrive during the winter: Rinaldi had an incredible pre-season and Andrea Locatelli is very strong on this track, as is Gardner. Aegerter is getting better and better with Yamaha and I think there will be a lot more fighting than last year”.