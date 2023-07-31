The Superbike World Championship shut down its engines on Sunday after the Most round to enjoy the usual summer break. However, it never really stops because Alvaro Bautista is ready to get back in the saddle. MotoGP awaits him once again, which he had already tested last month before flying to Donington and which he will experience again in the next few days. The news isn’t official yet, but it looks like the Spaniard can be seen riding the Desmosedici at Misano on Wednesday.

After the great satisfaction of the tests carried out in June, there was talk of a probable presence as a wild card in MotoGP at the end of the SBK season. In fact, the production derivatives will end in 2023 when the prototypes will be engaged in the Asian trip, therefore one of the chosen destinations could be Phillip Island or Sepang.

If the wild card hasn’t been decided yet (perhaps), the test would already be ready: Bautista should take to the track on Wednesday at Misano, where the Desmosedici is waiting for him. The first test was a prize for the world championship won in 2022, while this second day of testing can be a preparation for something bigger. Will Bautista fly to Sepang?

“It was a good test. I really enjoyed getting back on the Ducati Desmosedici GP and I’m satisfied with the work we did. Furthermore, between the first and second day, the feeling improved also thanks to the team and Ducati who they put me in a position to fix the bike with modifications that helped me feel even more at ease” Bautista said at the end of last month’s tests.