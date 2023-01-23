He’s the man to beat and he shows it proudly: Alvaro Bautista has decided to use number 1 for the 2023 World Superbike season and the goal is to continue to keep it on the front fairing of his Panigale V4R. Ducati presented its weapons today in Madonna di Campiglio, a joint event between SBK and MotoGP to continue celebrating the glorious 2022 of the … Continue reading

#SBK #Bautista #launches #challenge #year