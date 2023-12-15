The taste of victory is always very sweet and Ducati has enjoyed savoring it. After the great triumphs of last year, it repeated itself in 2023, dominating in MotoGP with Pecco Bagnaia and in Superbike with Alvaro Bautista. In the prototypes, the Piedmontese was the first Ducati rider to repeat himself, while in the series derivatives the Spaniard broke every record. To celebrate the triumph of the Borgo Panigale brand, the “Campioni in Pista” event was staged again this year, which was held at the Unipol Arena in Bologna and saw the participation of all the Ducati riders who this year they won the title or got on the “podium” of the final ranking.

The undisputed dominance achieved by the Bolognese red team in both championships leaves one speechless, in MotoGP Pecco leads a historic hat-trick with Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi in second and third position respectively, while Bautista has won six hat-tricks out of 12 rounds contested. It seems that everything was simple, however this is not the case. The rivals always showed themselves to be very fierce and managed to take the fight for the title to the last round of the season. In Bautista's case it was almost a formality, so large was his advantage over his first opponent Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turk, however, left him no breathing space and made a world championship that seemed obvious very difficult to win.

Photo by: Ducati Corse Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica

However, Bautista managed to keep the number 1 he wore throughout the season firmly on his screen and for the second time in a row he managed to win the Superbike title. But is the taste of the first world cup sweeter or is the second one better savored, that of the reconfirmation? The Spaniard doesn't know how to choose: “No championship has been easy. Last year it was me, Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu fighting for the championship and it was very difficult. This year, when you are number one and everyone wants to beat you, it was even more difficult to maintain that pressure and tension. But I couldn't say which of the two was better, because I had fun in both cases.”

Choosing which title you prefer is complicated, as is deciding which was the best race of the season. However, Bautista chooses Phillip Island, the first round in which everything seemed obvious, but the conditions changed the cards on the table. Ready, set, the world championship restarted from Australia (where it ended last year) and right from there Ducati and Alvaro proved that they can be unbeatable in all conditions.

“It's difficult to choose a race, but I think that in terms of strength and presence it was the first,” says Bautista. “At Phillip Island I usually go fast, the track is favorable to the Ducati. In the dry I had good pace in practice and everyone expected me to win. Just before Race 1 it started to rain, I saw my rivals almost happy because they had seen that perhaps there was a chance to beat me. In the race, however, I had a lot of fun in the wet and there we said 'we are here to keep number one and even if it rains we are competitive'”.

However, there was no shortage of difficult moments. Falls, problems and accidents along the way have made the climb towards the second iris more arduous. However, the complicated situations were not only overcome, but were also used to learn further: “Clearly during the season not everything is always beautiful. There are some problems, but I'm very happy with the way we handled and resolved them. I have always been very calm, because I have great trust in my team and this is very important. We always remained clear-headed. We made mistakes, but we learned from these mistakes and that was the most important aspect. The season was incredible, very good. I'm proud of how we did it.”