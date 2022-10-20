The Argentine weekend kicks off tomorrow with free practice at 10.25 (15.25 CEST), the first of three intercontinental events – with Indonesia and Australia – that will close the 2022 WorldSBK season.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already at work on the fascinating San Juan Villicum circuit: 4,276 meters characterized by 7 right-hand and 10 left-hand corners.

Fresh from victory in Race-2 in the last round in Portugal, Alvaro Bautista arrives in Argentina as leader of the Superbike world rankings with a 56-point advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).

“I’m energized after the excellent feeling I found during the weekend in Portimao. This, however, is a new challenge. I don’t have much experience on this circuit with Ducati where I raced three years ago. We certainly start a little further back than the others but we are very concentrated. It will be important to find positive indications from the first free practice sessions. The expectations are always the same: to have fun on the bike and then do the math at the end of the weekend, “said Bautista.

With a solid fourth place in the standings with 36 points clear of Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), Michael Rinaldi aims to return to the podium after the one he won last year on this circuit in Race-1.

“It is the first race outside of Europe and this is always a source of interest and excitement. Moreover, San Juan is a circuit that I really like. I feel I am in a very positive state of form. In the last few races we have proved to have found the right conditions to be fast. We have to start well from tomorrow morning and improve, session after session, to put ourselves in the conditions to always be able to fight for the top positions “, added Rinaldi.

Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team will also ride the first meters ever on the Argentine circuit tomorrow.

“I am happy to be in Argentina to face a fascinating challenge. For me and for the Ducati V2 it will in fact be an absolute debut on this circuit and it will be interesting to see if we will be able to adapt to the track and find a good feeling right away. strong and above all to live a lucky weekend “, concluded Rinaldi.