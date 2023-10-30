Alvaro Bautista is a two-time Superbike world champion. It seems like a trivial phrase, almost obvious to pronounce, but the 2023 season of the series derivatives was less simple than expected for the Spaniard. The Ducati rider entered the starting line as the reigning champion and the objective was to reclaim the title won last year in Mandalika, one round before the end of the season.

However, if at the beginning of this year it seemed that the road to the second championship was clear, things started to get complicated starting from the Imola round, when Toprak Razgatlioglu raised his head again by first interrupting the streak of consecutive victories for the Spanish, then imposing himself more and more in each round. Once in Aragon, Bautista already had the first match point but a fall compromised the conclusion of the games, which continued until Portimao, the penultimate round of the season where the two title contenders arrived separated by 44 points.

However, the Yamaha Turk was the author of a great show of strength, preventing Alvaro from closing the game early once again and the world championship fight reached the final round. However, it was almost a favor that Toprak did for Alvaro. In fact, winning the title was a formality for the Spaniard, he arrived at Jerez de la Frontera with a 60 point advantage out of the 62 up for grabs. Two points, only two points to reconfirm.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK

Spain, Ducati, the fans and the entire Superbike World Championship didn’t have to wait long to see the celebrations of the rider from Talavera de la Reina, who imposed himself with a sumptuous Race 1, adding another star to his palmarès. A weekend like a master, that of the Aruba standard bearer, who once the games were over really enjoyed himself, without worries, astride his Panigale V4R.

Ready, go, with golden helmet and gloves, celebrating his second iris, the two-time Superbike world champion put on a show together with his greatest rival this season. Once again, it was the regulations that decided the fate of Race 2 (here is the report with the details), but this does not take away from the fact that the two world championship contenders had fun until the last corner, a duel symbol of a hard-fought season in the name of talent and respect.

Jerez de la Frontera was the last act of an incredible 2023, which seemed boring and predictable at the beginning, but then turned out to be full of twists and spectacle that a champion like Alvaro Bautista can provide. The Spaniard thus fulfills his world championship dream, once again. But this time she does it at his house, not thousands of kilometers away. With the second title he equals Max Biaggi in the champions ranking and with the three victories over the weekend he reaches Carl Fogarty at 59 victories in the ranking of the most successful riders ever (the record is still held by Jonathan Rea, with 109 victories).

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

There couldn’t have been a better scenario for Bautista, who shattered records and equaled others under the emotional eyes of his family, his friends and his audience. Those people who have become so passionate about production derivatives that they go to one of the temples of motorsport in Spain: Jerez always has a particular flavor and from today it will be even more special for Bautista. Alvaro, here, in front of your people, you have won again. And you did it like a champion.

A new chapter is already starting, we put a stop to 2023 and start immediately with 2024, which will start tomorrow with the tests. It’s already time to think about the future, but with the bright gaze of someone who knows they have accomplished a feat. Ducati hadn’t won two consecutive titles since 1998-1999, when Fogarty himself triumphed with the Borgo Panigale team. Almost 39 years, a detail that sometimes goes unnoticed, but which in reality can be a great example for everyone. It’s never late, it’s always good to dream and have goals. Always. And if it’s true that there’s no two or three… in 2024 there will be fun!