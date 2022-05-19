Superbike is back on track three weeks after the Assen round, which saw Alvaro Bautista dominate and consolidate his leadership in the standings. The Ducati rider arrives at Estoril as a leader and in Portugal he will aim to increase the 18 points advantage over Jonathan Rea, direct rival in the world championship. For the Spaniard this will be the first appointment on the Lusitanian track with the Panigale V4R (Estoril was not on the calendar in 2019) and this weekend will therefore represent a novelty.

However, what is no longer a novelty is the great feeling between Bautista and Ducati. The duo proved to be (again) a winner and will aim to prove it once again in the corners of Estoril, a particular and challenging track. The track will not be totally unknown for the rider from Talavera de la Reina, who raced here in MotoGP, but is eager to test himself with the four-cylinder in Superbike.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We are all very excited for this race,” says Bautista. “After the round in Holland where the sensations with the bike were really excellent, there is a great desire to get back on track and try to find the same feeling immediately. The Estoril Circuit is a somewhat special track, with many very demanding braking sections, many stop and go, and only one long and very beautiful corner. I’ve done some good results in the past even though I’ve never ridden on this circuit with Ducati. As always, we will try to make the most of every race ”.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi arrives in Portugal determined to change his season, which started with some difficulties. The Romagna is satisfied with the steps forward made during these three weeks of stop and is excited to get back on track to be able to verify the steps taken: “We have worked a lot in recent weeks and the feeling is that we have managed to identify the solution that could make it possible to take an important step already in Portugal. The start of the season was not as we would have liked but I am sure that the direction taken is the right one. So I can’t wait to get out on the track and find out if the sensations I had in the recent test can reflect on the feeling with my Ducati ”.