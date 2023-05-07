Pole position and hat-trick: more than that could not be asked of Alvaro Bautista, who enchanted his fans in Barcelona, ​​further consolidating his lead in the standings. At the end of the Catalan round, the Ducati rider arrives at Misano, the next round on the calendar, with a good 69 points advantage over his closest pursuer, Toprak Razgatlioglu. At the moment, the Bautista-Panigale V4R pairing seems truly unbeatable and Barcelona is further confirmation of this. “It’s even more special here because I can celebrate with my family and the Spanish fans,” says the reigning world champion.

However, it wasn’t all easy for Bautista, who in this morning’s Superpole Race encountered some difficulty with the damp patches, only to win with a gap: “In the rain, if you’re in front you have to be careful, because those behind maybe they have a reference, instead you set the pace. In some sectors it rained more, in others less. The track wasn’t wet, but it was damp and the conditions were treacherous. I thought ‘finish the race, it doesn’t matter if the others catch you’. But in the end I also achieved a great result”.

“It wasn’t easy, but when you ride the bike without forcing yourself to go fast, you don’t have that extra stress of having to go faster,” continues the Spaniard. “I’m relaxed on the bike, I try not to make mistakes and be precise. I don’t think about how big the gap is with other riders, I focus on each corner to be as precise as possible. I didn’t even look at the lap times, on the dashboard I just looked at how many laps were left. It’s not easy, but when you have a great feeling with the bike it’s less complicated.”

This weekend’s en plein is just the umpteenth, Bautista just missed out on winning the Superpole Race at Mandalika to take full spoils in all four rounds held so far. The package seems absolutely unbeatable at the moment: “The package with me, the bike and the team, we have reached a very high level. I don’t know if we are borderline or have some margin left but this is my second year that I work with them consecutively but the package is not the same as the same year. Last year we changed base during the weekends, but this year the base is good on every track, so we don’t need to change anything. We arrive at the races much more prepared than last year and I think this is the biggest difference compared to 2022″.

“I think that now compared to 2019 I have everything under control”, says Bautista referring to the domination of three years ago which however ended in stalemate. “The 2019 dominance was incredible, but I was not in control. I was fast, but I wanted more and more with every lap. But now I can figure out where to stop before crossing the line. At the time I just wanted to win more and more, now I just want the best possible. The bike was also new and we wanted to try stuff. I admit I made some mistakes, together we lost the championship, but today we are in a different situation and now we are stronger than ever!”.

Today, however, it’s another Alvaro, who knows how to be satisfied without having to cross the limit: “I try to play my cards every chance I get. But I don’t always have a margin, in Race 2 for example I pushed from the start, I didn’t have any more. Often you can’t push to keep the tyres, you have to let it slide to get to the end… here you couldn’t push any more than I had. Also in the Superpole Race those two or three tenths faster came because I tried to force the tire a little. But in the end the grip wasn’t very high this morning, I started to have a little spin, so then I changed my riding style and the times came by themselves”.

“At the moment I feel very good and strong, it’s one of the best moments of my career, I like training and preparing at home, but not only physically. I will drive to Talavera to stay at the house, it’s almost six hours by car. But tomorrow morning, wake up at 6:30 and train. It’s my job, but believe me, I do it because I love it, it’s not a chore. I feel good and why not do it then?” concludes the reigning world champion, fresh from his renewal.