Alvaro Bautista is certainly the great protagonist of the Barcelona round, not only because he arrives at his home round as leader of the championship, but also because it was precisely at Montmelo that he would have decided his own future. Despite the announcement of a press conference that had hinted at a retirement, the Spaniard has formalized his renewal with Ducati for another year.

“Professionally, I was more than convinced that I wanted to continue racing,” the reigning world champion told Motorsport.com. “After Assen I asked my family what I should do. My wife said I should continue because I’m enjoying it, I’m motivated and things are going well. But the decision was tougher for me than it seems from the outside.”

Not an easy decision, then. But it seems that the desire to run is far from exhausted. Precisely for this reason, Bautista spoke to Ducati to be able to rediscover the sensations of the MotoGP. In the chat he had with Motorsport.com in Barcelona, ​​the rider from Talavera denied the hypothesis that he was in contention to replace the injured Enea Bastianini in Austin, but said he was about to carry out a test with the MotoGP.

“Replacing Enea in the official team has never been an option,” explains Alvaro. “But after the title won last year, I asked Ducati if I could do a test with the MotoGP as a reward. It seems that the Desmosedici is a very fun bike, I would like to feel those sensations again, since I haven’t ridden that bike for five years. But that’s all. I’m not thinking about any races as a substitute or as a wild card. It’s all about having fun doing a few rounds. The test will take place in Misano or Mugello, which are the two tracks where Ducati tests, we will do it during the summer break. But they still have to tell me the date, because I’ll do it with the test team.”

Bautista left the MotoGP at the end of 2018, when in the last phase of the season he got on the factory Desmosedici to replace the then injured Jorge Lorenzo. In 2019 he then made his debut in Superbike, coming close to the world feat and then winning last year. The Spaniard explains, from his point of view, what are the major differences that he found between the prototypes and the production derivatives: “Big difference, especially in terms of aerodynamics. When I raced there in 2018 it had wings up front, now they’re everywhere, even at the rear. This is definitely the biggest difference.”

“But I think the tires make a big difference in the whole package and are very different to the Superbike. When I used the Pirellis for the first time I felt a lot of movement. At the same time though I felt a better feeling and the limit. Now I understand the Pirellis very well, with MotoGP tires sometimes you lose grip and you don’t really understand why. You don’t understand the limit very well, I think this is the biggest difference between the two bikes”, concludes Bautista.