The 2023 World Superbike season started in the rain, which complicated the plans of the teams and riders. Phillip Island, scene of the inaugural round of the championship, welcomed the factory-derived bikes on the Australian morning (Italian night) with rain, which had already been expected since Friday. Apparently, however, a wet start is a lucky start, especially for Alvaro Bautista, who started 2023 as he ended 2022: with a win.

The reigning world champion was the author of a great showdown, demonstrating that he has not only the speed, but also the intelligence and strategy to be able to face a race that is anything but simple. In fact, the first race of the weekend started late precisely because of the rain, visibility was decidedly poor, but the Ducati rider managed to pass under the checkered flag with an advantage of a good three seconds over the first of his pursuers, Jonathan Rea.

“Nobody had any reference to this situation on the track, but I tried to stay calm and understand the track,” Bautista explained, describing the situation the riders found when they lowered their visors. “In the warmup lap, a lot of water rose behind the other riders and I couldn’t see anything. So when I arrived on the grid I thought I had to get a good start to have no one in front and have a clearer view. I did it, but Jonathan was faster than me, he got the feeling earlier and got in front. But I stayed calm, I paid attention not to make mistakes and I tried to understand the track”.

On the Australian Saturday morning, the only rider able to worry Bautista was Jonathan Rea, who in the initial stages of Race 1 had also seemed much more effective than the Spaniard. However, the Kawasaki rider bowed to the overwhelming power of the Aruba rider as the laps went by: “After a few laps I began to see that our rhythms were similar, but in some points I could only see the red light from his bike, so it was dangerous. When I passed him I didn’t expect to escape, I just wanted to stay in front to have more visibility, I didn’t want to take unnecessary risks. After half the race the track got more slippery and tricky, I had a couple of moments where I risked the highside and was lucky to finish. I’m happy because the conditions weren’t easy, but I did my best for the conditions that were there”.

Caution and thinking, in addition to the great feeling with his Panigale V4R, were the ingredients of an almost perfect Race 1: “Honestly, I didn’t look at Jonathan, I just concentrated on my race, because the main objective was not to commit errors. When you open a gap, you risk relaxing and making a mistake. On the straight I put fifth gear and pushed, but on the rest of the track it was impossible because there was a lot of slipping. When the track dries out, the tire was wearing out and I had to follow the movements of the bike a bit”.

“In the wet it’s always a lottery, you have to go lap by lap. It’s never the same every time with water, you can’t compare today’s wetness with last year’s, but also today’s wetness with tomorrow’s hypothetical. It all depends on the feeling you have at that precise moment. The conditions are different, as are the sensations,” explained the reigning champion.

With today’s victory, Bautista has shown that he is fast and strong in all conditions, but it is not the first time he has shown himself to be effective in the wet and he recalled: “For example, my best race in the wet was in 2003 when I made my debut in 125cc. I finished fourth right here at Phillip Island, half a second off the podium. Maybe it’s the wet-Phillip Island combo (laughs). However, it always depends on many factors, the bike, the tyres, the feeling. Of course you have to adapt and learn. I tried working a lot at home with the flat track, which helps in these conditions”.

Sunday’s two races should be dry and the panic generated on Saturday morning now seems to be behind us. However, the first race of the season was that of Supersport, characterized by two restarts and by conditions bordering on the prohibitive due to the copious rain. Nicolò Bulega was of help in this, as he reported the sensations to Ducati, which he then passed on to Bautista.

Despite the panic generated in the garage, the Spaniard recounted how important it was to keep calm and reassure the whole team in view of a complicated race like today’s: “The first thing I thought this morning? When I got to the garage I said to my team ‘today is a good day to do a fast lap because the track is perfect’. When I saw it raining, everyone in the garage was agitated. Serafino Foti had spoken to Bulega, he came to me saying ‘everything is wet on the track!’. I replied ‘let’s keep calm, it’s the first race of the season and I’m the calmest person in the world right now’. Everyone looked at the weather, got excited, but in the end it’s all about keeping calm and understanding how much you can push”.