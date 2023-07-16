It seemed that nothing could dent Alvaro Bautista and that he was in full control of the situation. However, even the best make mistakes and the reigning world champion was the author of a misstep on Sunday afternoon at Imola that brought him back “to humans”. In Race 2, the Ducati rider didn’t even finish the first lap, ending up in the gravel at Turn 3 and giving way to his rivals.

“Physically I’m fine,” explains Bautista, who then explains the dynamics of the fall. “I touched the white line, but I usually touch it on many laps, but not on the first lap. My start was good and I felt good going into the first corner. But when I changed direction I was too far inside and fell. It was my mistake and I have to learn from it. It was my mistake. I was wrong, it was stupid.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu took advantage of this, and triumphed by reducing the gap in the championship. The Yamaha rider proves to be the only one capable of keeping up with Bautista and is now down to -70, a gap which nonetheless remains significant. In fact, this relatively worries the Spaniard, who believes he has learned from his mistake.

“It’s not a drama, we knew that on paper it would be a difficult weekend for us here. On Friday the feeling with the bike wasn’t good, but on Saturday I felt much better. So I told myself that I could probably fight and I won the race. In Superpole I dueled with Toprak for the win. I probably faced the second race with too much confidence. Sometimes it’s not good. I had an excess of confidence and this led me to make mistakes,” he says.

Bautista was therefore led into the error precisely by an excess of confidence. The Aruba standard bearer also understood that you can’t relax, despite appearing to have no rivals, the competition is very high: “Especially in these conditions, you have to be careful to understand better. I have to learn. Confidence was too high. This mistake shows me that I can’t sit still. I have to stay focused and not think too much. Also, I don’t have to have expectations.”