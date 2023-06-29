A little less than a month after the Misano round, the Superbike is back on track for the sixth round of the season. Alvaro Bautista arrives at Donington with the aim of taking his first victory on this track, and he has all the credentials to do so.

During the three-week break, the reigning champion was able to test the Desmosedici, a Ducati prize for the title won last year. But now it’s time to get back on the Superbike, which will restart its engines this weekend.

The preparation work was not lacking and the Aruba standard-bearer arrives in Great Britain with the aim of increasing the lead of 86 points he has over his closest rival Toprak Razgatlioglu.

“Almost a month has passed since the Misano round during which we achieved positive results,” says Bautista. “In recent weeks I have had the opportunity to be together with my family and train. Also I rode at Misano with the Desmosedici GP and I really enjoyed it a lot. Now, however, it’s time to go back to focusing exclusively on the championship.”

“Donington is a very beautiful track but also very difficult at the same time. I’m curious to see how the new asphalt is. Our goal is to immediately get back to the feeling we’ve had up until this point in the season. We go without particular expectations but with a great desire to work to be as competitive as possible”, continues the reigning world champion.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi is also ready for action, who will aim to continue his streak of results at Donington: “I’m very happy to be back on track. It has been a fairly long break and there is a great desire to get back the feeling with my bike. I can’t wait to be on the track and test the new asphalt”.

“There were a lot of dips and a lot of potholes which obviously the British riders, who are more used to riding here, knew very well. Now the new surface and greater grip could be an advantage for those who ride on this circuit only for the races. I’m coming from a positive weekend in Misano even if I could have picked up something more. But we don’t lack speed. We just have to reap the fruits of our work”, concludes Rinaldi.