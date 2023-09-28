Alvaro Bautista faces a key round in Portimao this weekend. The Portuguese track hosts the penultimate round of the 2023 season and the Spaniard has his first opportunity to become world champion for the second time. Let’s analyze what his chances are after the Aragon round and what exactly he needs to close the game.

First of all, it must be remembered that the Ducati rider finished the Aragon round 47 points ahead of his title rival, Toprak Razatlioglu. The Spaniard has 504 points against the Yamaha rider’s 457. This being the case, Bautista’s calculations are clear: to win the title, his second in the Superbike World Championship, he must leave the Algarve with a lead of 62 points or more.

This number corresponds to the maximum points that can be won in a Superbike round (25 for each long race and 12 for the Superpole Race). The Spaniard needs to build up a further 15-point lead over Razgatlioglu this weekend. Among his various options, the reigning champion will have to take one thing into consideration: even if he scores the hat-trick, the conclusion of the games will depend on Razgatlioglu’s results.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In case Bautista did thehat trick, Razgatlioglu will have to finish third in one of the three races of the weekend. If the Spaniard, however, were to let some victories slip away, he will have to deal with even worse results from the future BMW driver, not to mention the possibility of Toprak stealing the lead in one of the races.

This is because, if the Yamaha rider finished second in the three races in Portugal with Bautista as the winner, the Aruba.it rider would deduct a total of 13 points from him, making him only a virtual champion, i.e. he would have two points left for the title (which could achieve, for example, finishing 14th in one of the long races of the final event, in Andalusia).

It will be a weekend to constantly monitor. Bautista will know that a mistake from Razgatlioglu could leave him the title on a silver platter, but he will also be aware that if he were to fail, as in Race 1 at Aragon, Razgatlioglu could unexpectedly open the door to a last-ditch title fight with the season finale still to be played.

In the last few races Razgatlioglu hasn’t stopped losing points to Bautista. From 98 points behind, he is now at 47 points, after having taken away his lead every weekend from Imola onwards. Furthermore, Toprak knows what it means to win in Portimao: a year ago he won Race 1 and the Superpole Race, while Bautista only managed to win Race 2.