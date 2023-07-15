Even when it seems that the fate of the races could change, Alvaro Bautista re-establishes hierarchies: the reigning world champion triumphs in Race 1 at Imola, conquering his first victory at the Santerno and thus confirming his overwhelming power in the Superbike World Championship. Despite the great battles in the first laps that made us think of a different winner, it was once again the Ducati rider who prevailed.

In the early stages of the race he was behind the Yamaha duo and Axel Bassani, looking for the right moment to launch the attack. But a terrifying boatload led him to lose a position. All to be redone for Alvaro, who however slowly made up ground until he crossed the finish line in front of everyone with a good 3.6 seconds advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu, second at the checkered flag.

The Yamaha rider started from pole position and tried in every possible way to keep the position, but he had to contend with Andrea Locatelli first and then with Bautista. Indeed, right in the first laps, the Turkish rider battled with his teammate who had taken the lead of the race at the first corner. R1 double in the first laps, with Toprak able to take the lead and try to escape. “Only” a second place is the maximum that Razgatlioglu could get, bent by the “landlord”.

Rounding out the podium is Jonathan Rea who once again proves to be fully capable of taking advantage of other people’s mistakes. Despite the technical gap that Kawasaki accuses (he also didn’t want to take advantage of the concessions, details here), the six-time world champion moved up to third position managing to outwit his opponents who at first seemed stronger. Among these Andrea Locatelli, fourth at the finish line after a crackling start.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi collects a fifth position, more delayed than the group of the first and arrived at the finish line almost 16 seconds behind the winner and teammate. The Aruba rider is the protagonist of an intense battle with the other Ducati riders: in fact, in the middle of the race a tussle between him, Danilo Petrucci and Axel Bassani ignites, with the Romagna rider having the upper hand. The Barni team rider instead closed Race 1 in sixth position and was the best of the independents.

Thus mocked Axel Bassani, enraged in the first part of the race. Starting from the front row, the Motocorsa standard-bearer tried to achieve success (or at least the podium) on his home track, but a fearful crash while he was in the lead caused him to lose several positions. All to be redone for Bassani, who finished in seventh place in the fight with his team mates.

Loris Baz is the fastest of the BMW representatives and with the M1000RR of the Bonovo team he passes under the checkered flag of Race 1 in eighth position. Rounding out the top 10 are Alex Lowes and Scott Redding, ninth and tenth respectively. No Honda in the top ten positions, demonstrating the great difficulties: Xavi Vierge is 12th, while Iker Lecuona crashes and finishes Race 1 in the gravel. The two GRT standard-bearers, authors of an anonymous weekend so far, are also trudging along. Remy Gardner is 11th on the edge of the top 10 and Dominique Aegerter ends the race early. A forgettable Saturday afternoon also for Philipp Oettl, a spectator from the garage due to a problem a few laps from the start. Lorenzo Baldassarri crashed, while Gabriele Ruiu and Roberto Tamburini are 17th and 18th respectively.