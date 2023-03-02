Only a few hours have passed since the amazing weekend in Phillip Island (Australia) and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already at work in Indonesia to prepare for the second round of the 2023 WorldSBK season.

The Indonesian Round will get underway tomorrow at 09.00 (02.00 CET) with the first free practice session of the Supersport class followed by the Superbike FP1 (03.00 CET).

After the super hat-trick recorded in Australia, Alvaro Bautista will return to the Mandalika circuit, on the island of Lombok, where last year he conquered the title of WorldSBK World Champion with his Ducati Panigale V4R.

The Spanish rider obviously arrives in Indonesia as leader of the standings with 62 points, 28 more than Locatelli (Yamaha) and 31 more than the duo formed by Rea (Kawasaki) and Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati).

“It is inevitable that this round will present us with more difficult challenges than the ones we faced in Australia. Last year in Indonesia we weren’t as competitive as we were in Phillip Island but I have to admit that during the winter tests I found myself well even in conditions other than ideal. As always, I’ll try to enjoy myself session after session, then in the end we’ll settle it,” said Bautista.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Phillip Island was a Sunday to remember for Michael Rinaldi, second behind his teammate both at the end of the Superpole Race and in Race 2. The Italian rider’s goal is to score the first podium of his career on the Indonesian circuit after the best result (fourth place) obtained last year in Race 1.

“In Australia we proved to be very fast especially in dry conditions. For this reason in Indonesia it will be important to be ready even if the weather changes suddenly, as often happens on the Mandalika circuit. The start of the season it was positive but the most important thing is to be able to immediately confirm ourselves at last Sunday’s levels” added Rinaldi.

Bulega leader in Supersport

Great expectations in Indonesia also for Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. The Italian rider arrives at the Lombok circuit after the two victories conquered in the first round in Australia and above all with a lot more experience compared to his debut in Indonesia dated 2022.

“Despite last year we were unable to conquer the podium, the sensations I had on the Mandalika circuit were still very positive. I arrive in Indonesia with a lot of confidence: I feel very good at an athletic level and the feeling with the bike has improved significantly during the winter. I think we can be fast this weekend as well”, concluded Bulega.

